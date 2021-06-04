On Saturday morning, runners will once again line up at Murphy Park for one of Dubuque’s most storied races.
The Grandview Gallop returns after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, and now in its 15th season, it couldn’t come at a better time.
The event kicks off Saturday at 7:30 a.m. with the Junior Gallop 1-mile run for ages 12 and under, followed by the 4-mile race beginning at 8 am.
“I think everybody is happy to be getting back to normal,” co-race director Greg Hermiston said. “I’m starting to see out in the community that things are getting back to normal and hosting our race is part of that normal.”
More specifically, Hermiston has noticed a buzz surrounding the return of the Gallop.
“We can tell based on responses from social media, running into people in the community asking about the race that people are really excited about being able to show up on Saturday morning,” he said.
There were questions about the make-up of this year’s race as recently as a month ago, but with a majority of restrictions being lifted, safety measures will primarily be left to the attendee’s preference.
“We were prepared to adhere to the City of Dubuque or CDC guidelines, but now that most of that has been lifted, we are basically leaving that up to individual preference,” Hermiston said. There’s plenty of room to congregate, but still keep distance from people. We haven’t had to implement any strict or stringent guidelines.”
Darrell Zmolek, another co-race director of the event, said that Saturday’s race has been something the community has been looking forward to for quite some time.
“To do this race, it’s about a six-month process starting in December not knowing if we could pull it off,” Zmolek said. “We moved forward anyway and pretty soon we knew we could pull it off. I had so many people say to me, ‘Boy, I’m glad you are able to do it again this year because it is such a good event for the community.”’
Hermiston and Zmolek said they expect about 500 participants in Saturday’s Gallop, which will be shy of record numbers — but given the perimeters and challenges of the last year — are better than they anticipated.
“We knew (the numbers) would be down from past years, but they are not far off,” Zmolek said. Our feeling is people are wanting to get out and participate in these types of events.”
Saturday’s Grandview Gallop certainly signifies a return to normalcy, but that is even more intensified with such a tight-knit running community in Dubuque.
“Whether you are the athlete or participant, family member, or parent, everybody is so supportive,” Hermiston said. “If we have 500 participants, we would expect to have 1500-2,000 people in the area and that’s really a testament to family, parents and the general public coming out to support these community events.”
“It’s a group of people that you see on a daily basis that are out there exercising and enjoy being outside, that then come to an event that’s put on to celebrate all the efforts that they are doing during the week and the last couple of months,” Zmolek added. We all get together at an event like this, have some refreshments, and it’s kind of like a celebration.”
Hermiston and Zmolek said they are thankful for all the support received in preparing for Saturday’s race.
“Our entire Grandview Gallop board is very excited to have the race back in action this year, he said.” Our sponsors have been very supportive even after a year off. “The whole team is just looking forward to a great event that is unique to the Dubuque Community.”
Added Zmolek: “Greg and I are out in the front, but we’re just a tiny percentage of the people that are doing all the work. “They make us look really good and put on a great event.”