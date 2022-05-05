Fresh off its North Division regular-season championship, Clarke University earned the No. 2 overall seed for the eight-team Heart of America Conference baseball tournament beginning today at U.S. Baseball Ballpark in Ozark, Mo.
The Pride finished the regular season with a 35-14 overall record and 21-10 in the North Division despite playing only five games at their home ballpark in Peosta, Iowa. They have won four of their last five games.
MidAmerica Nazarene earned the No. 1 overall seed for the conference tournament.
Clarke will open play at 8:30 p.m. tonight against the winner of this morning’s game between No. 7 Park and No. 8 Grand View. The winner of tonight’s game will face either No. 3 Central Methodist or No. 6 Peru State in the winners’ bracket semifinals of the double-elimination event, which will conclude as late as Monday or Tuesday.
Central Methodist is the defending champion after beating MidAmerica Nazarene, 6-5, in last year’s championship game. Tournament action will be streamed live at www.heartconferencenetwork.com.
On Monday, the conference named Clarke right-hander Johnny Blake as its pitcher of the week. The Dubuque Senior grad started two games last week, shutting down Peru State on Apr. 26 for a 1-0 Pride victory to clinch a series win in the series finale. Blake struck out seven batters while only allowing six hits and a walk on his way to his first career shutout.
He also started Sunday’s regular season finale against Culver-Stockton. While only going two innings, he recorded three strikeouts and walked two without allowing a hit.
Dubuque earns No. 1 seed in A-R-C softball tourney — The University of Dubuque landed the No. 2 seed for the American Rivers Conference softball tournament at top-seeded Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, after earning a share of its first regular-season conference title in program history. The tournament runs Friday and Saturday.
The single-elimination tournament will include the conference’s top six teams, and Buena Vista (26-12, 10-6 A-R-C) and Dubuque (24-8, 10-6 A-R-C) received the first-round byes after sharing the regular-season title. First-round games will feature the No. 4 seed Wartburg vs. No. 5 seed Luther at 2 p.m. Friday with the winner drawing the Beavers in the semifinals. The late first-round game features No. 3 Coe vs. No. 6 Nebraska Wesleyan at 4:30 p.m., with the winner moving on to face the Spartans.
The winner of the tournament will receive the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.
Lawrence lands WIAC honor — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence, a junior from Benton, Wis., as its female track athlete of the week. Lawrence competed in the 400-meter hurdles at the Drake Relays, running a career-best 1:00.37 in the preliminaries. Her time ranks second in school history. It is also first on this year’s NCAA Division III Honor Roll. Lawrence was a member of a pair of top-six finishing relays at Drake. She joined Jessica Stelzner, Haley Durst, and Emily Dawidowich in the fifth-place 4x100-meter relay (47.73 seconds). Lawrence was also a member of the sixth-place 4x400-meter relay (3:52.38) with Amber Johnson, Katie Banie and Mara Schroeder.
Loras 4x800 feted — The Loras College 4x800 relay team of Mike Jasa (Fairfax, Iowa), Ryan Harvey (Bartlett, Ill.), Carter Oberfoell (Dubuque Wahlert) and Wyatt Kelly (Hudson, Iowa) earned the American Rivers Conference track athlete of the week award after setting the NCAA Division III record at the Drake Relays. The relay ran 7:28.23, which broke the previous record of 7:33.28 set by Amherst College in 2014 and became the program’s first Drake champion since 1989.
Collier collects A-R-C award — The University of Dubuque’s Cade Collier, a junior from LeClaire, Iowa, earned the A-R-C field performer of the week award after competing at the Kip Janvrin Open at Simpson College. He finished fourth overall and tops among Division III athletes in the shot put with a throw of 16.42 meters, he was the second-highest Division III athlete with a toss of 48.69 meters in the hammer throw and was the No. 2 Division III athlete with a toss of 42.78 meters in the discus.
Parker honored again — Loras senior Kassie Parker, a former Clayton Ridge prep, earned the A-R-C women’s track athlete of the week award. Parker competed in the 5,000-meter run and ran the fourth-fastest time in NCAA Division III history, a 16:09.66 that broke her own school record by more than 30 seconds and currently ranks No. 2 in Division III. Parker also ran the anchor leg of the Distance Medley Relay that finished fifth with a time of 12:12.33, the sixth-fastest time in Loras’ program history.
Seipel jumps to award — University of Dubuque sophomore Emma Seipel, a native of Nekoosa, Wis., won the A-R-C field athlete of the week award. Seipel competed in the long jump and took second out of 37 competitors, tops among Division III competitors, with a leap of 5.79 meters. Her efforts in the long jump currently rank No. 1 in the A-R-C, No. 2 in the Midwest Region and No. 9 in Division III. Seipel was also the top Division III finisher in the triple jump, finishing seventh with a jump of 10.86 meters.
Hemm sets strikeout record — Loras freshman pitcher Ashlyn Hemm set the single-season strikeout record in the Duhawks’ final game of the season on Sunday. She recorded the 214th strikeout as the Duhawks (22-10, 7-9 A-R-C) split with Nebraska Wesleyan University (20-13, 8-8 A-R-C). Hemm eclipsed the milestone with eight strikeouts in the game, throwing her 14th complete game of the season in 30 appearances.
Birt named Millikin male athlete of year — Millikin University named wrestler Bradan Birt, a senior and former state champion at Western Dubuque, as its male athlete of the year. Birt won an NCAA Division III championship and will join the team’s coaching staff upon graduation.
Stockton’s Chumbler to Rockford — Stockton High School senior baseball player Austin Chumbler will sign a national letter of intent to play baseball at Rockford University on May 9.