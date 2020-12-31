Blake Bechen aspires to play hockey at the Junior level, a goal that has prompted many Dubuque skaters in the past to leave home at an early age.
But this season, Bechen believed a new approach within the Dubuque Saints high school program would create opportunities down the road.
So far, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has thrived under first-year head coach Tim King and skills coach Chad Remakel. Bechen entered the holiday break as the second-leading scorer in the Midwest High School Hockey League with 16 points, including a league-best 14 assists, in seven games.
“I played AAA in Madison last year, but I just felt like I’d develop a lot better here with better coaches,” Bechen said. “Tim has been my coach as long as I can remember, and I’ve learned so much through working with Chad during the summers. Plus, the high school team is more closely affiliated with the (USHL) Fighting Saints this year.
“So much has changed about the culture of the high school team. Everyone is so much more committed because they trust the coaching staff. Everyone has bought in, and we’re winning hockey games, which is always fun. I just thought good things would happen for me if I played here and worked my hardest every day.”
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound sophomore forward leads Dubuque in scoring and has tallied at least one point in all seven games. Dubuque (6-1-0) shares second place with the Des Moines Oak Leafs (6-2-0) and trails Kansas City (9-1-0) by six standings points.
“Blake really bought into the team-first mentality, which shows in the fact he has so many assists,” King said. “He has that mentality that, ‘I’m part of a team, and we score goals as a team, not as individuals.’ To be honest, there are times I’d rather see him shoot than make a play.
“He’s been playing really well, supporting the puck well and moving the puck well. He used to overhandle the puck a little bit. Stickhandling drills are great because they give you confidence in carrying the puck, but in a game we want you underhandling the puck — receive it and move it quickly. And that leads to more offense.”
Bechen skates on a line with Blake Bakey and Dane Schope, who rank ninth and tied for 10th in the MHSHL in points per game at 1.57 and 1.50, respectively. Dubuque defenseman Jeremiah Snyder averages 1.50 points per game, as well.
Bakey also made the decision to return after playing AAA hockey last season, and Schope led Dubuque in scoring last season.
“They’re both such good guys to play with,” Bechen said. “We started to build a little chemistry when we were training this summer, and it carried over to when we started practice this fall. All three of us just seem to know where the other guys are going to be on the ice all the time, which makes a huge difference.”
“I kind of had high expectations for myself coming into this season because I’d like to be drafted in the USHL next year and I trained super hard this summer. But it helps so much to play with super good finishers like Blake and Dane. If you find them, they put the puck in the back of the net.”