GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — It’s been 67 years. Why not stay awhile?
Appearing in its first Wisconsin state baseball tournament since 1955, Cuba City stunned top-seeded and previously unbeaten Amherst, 2-1, Wednesday in the Division 3 semifinals at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.
Kobe Vosberg delivered an electric performance on the mound, striking out 13 Falcons and allowing just two hits in six innings of work.
Reece Rosenkranz came up clutch with a two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh to break a scoreless tie and give the Cubans the lead, and Blake Bussan — who entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh — preserved it with ice water in his veins to get the final three outs.
Cuba City will battle Saint Croix Falls today in the championship, looking to bring home the first state baseball title in school history.
Cubans’ coach Steve Graber said coming into Wednesday’s semifinal contest that two-out hitting and quality pitching would be the key.
His team followed that script exactly.
“That was our recipe,” Graber said. “We had a couple times in the first inning and third inning where we couldn’t get the two-out hit, but the guys just kept battling and going after it, and Reece came up big.”
Vosberg, who toed the rubber for the biggest start of his career, was locked in from the very first pitch. The senior right-hander struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced and didn’t allow a baserunner until a fourth-inning walk.
“That’s gotta be one of my most memorable (performances) for sure,” Vosberg said. “Knowing that I was going to be locked into a pitching battle and being able to come out with the ‘W,’ that’s right up there.”
Added Graber about his senior ace: “The moment’s never too big for him. In fact, he loves the moment. For him to be able to have a performance like that — at state — it’s storybook. I don’t think you could make it up.”
Though Vosberg was in complete control, his counterpart, Amherst’s Ben Lee, was pretty good, too.
Cuba City put runners in scoring position in the first, third, and fourth innings, but Lee, a UW-Milwaukee commit, clamped down when he needed to and held the Cubans scoreless through six frames.
And just when it seemed destined for another scoreless half-inning, Cuba City manufactured a two-out rally.
After Lee retired the first two hitters in the seventh, Cooper Johnston and Riley Rosenkranz worked their way to two hard-earned walks.
Reece Rosenkranz then came up with one of the biggest hits in Cubans’ history.
Reece Rosenkranz belted a sharp single to left field, scoring pinch-runner Carter Olson. Riley Rosenkranz came all the way around from first to make it 2-0 after the ball got under Amherst’s left fielder.
“I just had to stay calm in that situation,” Reece Rosenkranz said. “I didn’t want the nerves to get the best of me and I just put a good swing on it and made things happen.”
At 88 pitches, Vosberg had only 12 remaining entering the final half-inning before he reached the 100-pitch limit and would have to be removed from the mound.
“I was telling myself to be efficient, but I wasn’t,” Vosberg said about the wild bottom of the seventh that ensued. “I got into a little sketchy situation there, but we pulled it out.”
Lee reached on an error to lead off the Falcons’ seventh, and Landon Moe followed with an infield single. After a walk to Matthew Glodowski, Vosberg eclipsed his limit and was removed in favor of Bussan with the bases loaded and no outs.
“It’s tough knowing that you can’t finish the game and you have to give it to someone else, but I had full confidence in Blake,” Vosberg said.
As he should have.
In a quirky sequence, Bussan coaxed Amherst’s Aiden Jastromski into a pop fly that dropped in between the infield and outfield, scoring a run. The umpires enforced the infield fly rule, however, declaring the batter out.
With the Cubans clinging to a 2-1 lead and runners on first and second, Bussan calmy retired the next two hitters with a cold-blooded performance in an extremely high-stress situation, and sent his team to the title game for the first time in 67 years.
“We finally started to hit the ball there in our half of the inning, so I just knew I had to come in there, throw strikes and do anything I could to hold onto that lead,” Bussan said.”
Like his starter, Graber said Bussan isn’t afraid of any situation.
“That’s what Blake has done all year for us,” Graber said. “He loves that moment; he thrives in that moment.”
As for what it’s going to be like when the Cubans attempt to bring home the school’s first-ever state-title today, Bussan was at a loss for words.
“I don’t know,” he said. “Hopefully we can win it all.”
