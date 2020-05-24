Al Stoltz already has his first umpiring assignment.
Next weekend, Stoltz, a fixture behind the plate for area baseball and softball teams, will be calling balls and strikes for semi-pro baseball in Bellevue, Iowa.
“I’ve been waiting to get back out there for a while. I’m just too antsy to sit around the house all day long,” Stoltz said Friday, two days after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the state’s high school athletic governing bodies gave the go-ahead for summer baseball and softball seasons to begin June 1.
The Iowa Department of Education issued sets of guidelines for the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to distribute to its member schools and student-athletes, outlining procedures for using school facilities and how to conduct practices and games as the state re-opens amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Stoltz, who schedules the area’s umpires, received a set of guidelines, but there wasn’t much pertaining specifically to umpires. The state’s athletic associations are expected to release clarifying information on Tuesday.
“I’m pretty much just ready to go,” said Stoltz, who also officiates basketball and volleyball in addition to baseball and softball. “The thing with umpiring is you’re not blowing a whistle or doing something where you have your hands going from touching the whistle and then you’re touching the ball and then you’re touching the whistle. That could potentially be more of an issue when football and basketball come around because you’re constantly touching the ball.
“Softball and baseball, in all honesty, if you take out the spitting on the ball — which I assume they’re going to monitor — that would be the only thing.
Coaches are required to ensure social distancing of at least 6 feet between players. Teams are not allowed to use dugouts during practices, but will be allowed to do so during games.
But, the home plate umpire would normally crouch directly behind the catcher when calling balls and strikes, and 6 feet of space likely will not be feasible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends using cloth masks when social distancing measures aren’t possible.
“I didn’t see anything in there specifically with masks or gloves or anything. It was mostly about social distancing and making sure that players all use their equipment and water bottles and things like that,” Stoltz said. “It wouldn’t surprise me if a lot of umpires might go to wearing masks and gloves, but once it starts warming up it’s going to be a little tougher to do that.”
Stoltz said umpires were surveyed about whether they would be willing to make the calls from behind the pitcher’s circle. That formerly was the umpire’s position for freshmen-level games and Stoltz said that would be doable if required.
Two umpires will be needed, though — especially for softball, which has a rule stating baserunners may not leave the base before the pitch is thrown.
“If you’re trying to call a game behind the plate in softball, you’ve got to watch if the runner leaves the base early and that would be almost impossible to concentrate on both things,” Stoltz said.
Stoltz has not heard of an umpire in this area who is not willing to officiate games this season, though there are expected to be plenty statewide who will choose not to for health and safety reasons.
Stoltz said he last worked a state tournament three or four years ago, but said the average age of the officials for that tournament was 59 — an age that is considered to have a slightly higher risk of complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
“There’s a lot of guys that are retired, 65-, 70-year-old guys that are high-risk,” Stoltz said. “It might (cause some to reconsider), but at the same time, too, a lot of them might not care. They want to get out there. But I do think that is a concern, because it’s obvious the age of umpires throughout the whole country is getting up there.”