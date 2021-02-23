A capsule look at the local qualifiers for today and Wednesday at the Iowa state bowling tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo:
CLASS 3A GIRLS
When: 8:30 a.m. today
Local individual qualifiers: Hempstead sophomore Libby Leach won her regional with a 477 to earn the No. 3 seed. Hempstead junior Zoe Schultz is seeded sixth with a 456, Senior 12th grader Emma Clancy is seventh with a 440, and Hempstead junior Erin Langel is 10th with a 433.
Local team qualifiers: Hempstead (3,034) and Senior (2,955) earned the top two at-large berths and the third and fourth seeds for state. Hempstead’s lineup includes senior Beth Johll (194), Langel (191.55), Schultz (189.5), Leach (187.85), senior Kirsten Mitchell 174.65, senior Emily Mueller (156.46) and senior Erika Rohner (150). The Mustangs lead Class 3A with a 2,764.09 average. Senior’s lineup includes Clancy (179.46), freshman Mackenzie Lang (169.93), senior Abriana Reed (167.55), freshman Clara Pregler (164.5), sophomore Jaquelyn Hochrein (157.88), junior Ella Pregler (155.8), freshman Taya Huseman (151.5) and sophomore Morgan Bettcher (150.31). The Rams own Class 3A’s sixth-best average at 2,497.73.
Other team qualifiers: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (3,121), Cedar Falls (3,042), Ottumwa (2,912), Waterloo West (2,886), Iowa City High (2,720), Waukee (2,707).
CLASS 3A BOYS
When: 2 p.m. today
Local individual qualifier: Senior 11th grader Mason Krieg won his district with a 472 to earn the No. 9 seed at state, and he carries a 193.96 average. Hempstead sophomore Hudson Orr qualified 11th with a 469.
Local team qualifier: Hempstead landed the third and final at-large berth in the eight-team field after shooting 3,061 at districts. The lineup includes: junior Ian Ninneman (194.82), junior Dakota Rupp (192.64), senior Trent Kutsch (183.77), senior Colton Kinsella (176.08), senior Alex Scheffert (174.82), Orr (171.11), senior Max Leicht (153.5) and sophomore Cody Stackis (149.75).
Other team qualifiers: Cedar Falls (3,315), Marshalltown (3,273), Southeast Polk (3,191), Davenport Central (3,149), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3,139), Davenport North (3,116) and Waukee (3,016).
CLASS 2A BOYS
When: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday
Local individual qualifier: None.
Local team qualifier: None.
Team qualifiers: Clinton (3,392), Urbandale (3,268), Fort Dodge (3,227), Ottumwa (3,216), Independence (3,129), North Scott (3,108), Cedar Rapids Xavier (3,056) and LeMars (3,046).
CLASS 1A BOYS
When: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Local individual qualifier: None.
Local team qualifier: None.
Team qualifiers: Camanche (3,251), Louisa-Muscatine (3,251), Clarinda (3,228), Monticello (3,198), Charles City (3,067), Forest City (2,799), Vinton-Shellsburg (2,785) and Shenandoah (2,763).