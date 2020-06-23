Greg Vance is making a career pulling bass out of the nation’s rivers and lakes.
So when there’s a monster on the line, and it turns out not to be what he’s looking for, it can be a little disappointing.
“Especially when you flip into a bush or heavy laydown, you’ve got big line and set the hook and he’s got you pinned up against a tree and you’re trying to fight him out and it ends up being a sheephead or something,” Vance said. “It’s frustrating, especially when you catch five or six of them a day.”
A former wrestling standout at Dubuque Wahlert and Loras College, Vance now is a professional angler in his fourth year on the Bassmaster Open Series.
Vance compared the fishing hierarchy to other professional sports. Right now, he’s trying to work his way up to the top. The top five anglers from the Open Series at the end of the year earn a promotion to the Bassmaster Elite Series.
“Like right now I consider myself at the college level, D-I position, and I’m trying to make my way to the NFL,” he said.
Vance has already competed at the top levels of the sport.
In 2016, he was the top finisher from the Northern Division at the Old Milwaukee B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on the Ouachita River in Louisiana, earning himself a spot in the Geico Bassmaster Classic — considered the Super Bowl of bass fishing — that same year in Tulsa, Okla.
At Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, Vance’s catch totaled 9 pounds, 2 ounces — good enough for a 45th-place finish and a $10,000 paycheck.
He wants to go back.
And not just the Bassmaster Classic, he wants a regular spot on the Elite Series, too.
“That’s definitely the goal. My lifetime goal is to fish as a full-time living where I don’t have to have another job on the side,” he said. “To do it full-time, to fish against the best in the world, is my goal.”
All it will take is a solid campaign, bouncing from lake to lake, river to river, across the nation.
Vance, considered a Pro Angler on the Open Series, is among 200 boats competing on the series. The top five, he said, earn a promotion to the Elite Series.
Anglers are allowed a maximum of five five per day and they must be over the minimum size limit for that body of water. The total weight determines the standings.
“Fishing is one of those things where you can go from hero to zero in a matter of minutes,” he said. “You find a school of fish and you can catch every one of them, and then the next day you go there and they moved or you can’t find them or they’re not biting or something.
“I’ve had a lot of situations where I’ve been reeling in a fish that’s worth $3,000-$5,000 or more and I go to put it in the boat and it comes off right by the boat, or I found an awesome school of fish and the next day they moved or the weather changes. I feel like I’ve always put myself in a position to do well. Sometimes I might not make the best decision or sometimes I’ll lose a fish here or there that costs me, but sometimes I’ve had really good success where I catch those fish that I need in order to put me close to the top.”
Now in his fourth season in the series, Vance has consistently been among the top boats on the series.
He was closest to cracking the top 5 as a rookie, placing 12th in the season standings. He was around 20th the next year and 30th last year.
With four tournaments on the calendar this year, taking full advantage of each opportunity will be key for Vance’s success.
“It’s tough. You’re fishing against some of the best guys in the world all over the country and for me, living here in Iowa, I’ve got to travel a lot farther than a lot of guys and compete against guys that have a lot of experience down south,” he said. “I grew up fishing the Mississippi River and northern lakes, and I’ve got to figure out how to catch them down in southern lakes. So, it makes it a little bit more challenging, but I can’t really do anything about it. If this is what I want to do I’ve got to keep chasing it.
“Every single year I always dream and picture myself making it. I don’t ever feel like, ‘Oh it’s going to take me five years.’ I feel like I can do it every year, it’s just a matter of figuring things out, having a little luck on your side and making the right decisions as far as where to go, what to do. That’s the biggest part of fishing.”
The Central Division’s first Open tournament of the year was delayed until this past weekend because of the coronavirus pandemic. Vance totaled 19 pounds, 7 ounces during his two days fishing the Arkansas River in Muskogee, Okla., placing 26th and cashing a check for $2,944.
It was his first tournament of the season because of the coronavirus.
“I was supposed to have five already and haven’t had a single one yet,” Vance said prior to the tournament.
According to Bassmaster’s database, Vance has cashed five times in 13 tournaments, including one top-10, two in the top 20 and four top-30 finishes.
The next tournament isn’t until Sept. 10-12, at the Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Jasper, Texas. The other stops include Neely Henry Lake (Oct. 22-24) in Gadsden, Ala., and Lewisville Lake (Nov. 19-21) in Lewisville, Texas.
In the meantime, Vance is working as the manager at Hartwick Marina in Delhi, Iowa. Vance’s parents recently purchased the marina, which is located on Lake Delhi.
Vance had previously moved from Dubuque to a place right on the lake, where he operates Tuesday night fishing leagues every other week as a way to stay sharp on the water.
“I obviously fish as much as I can,” Vance said. “As much as I can get out to keep sharpening my skills. You learn something every day you’re on the water so I try to get out as much as possible. The more time you spend on the water the better you’re going to be, it’s just like anything else you do.”