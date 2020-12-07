The party in the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ locker room lasted a little longer than your typical early December victory.
But Saturday night’s 5-3 decision over rival Waterloo at Mystique Community Ice Center meant more. It marked Dubuque’s first win after coronavirus issues led to an 0-5-0 start to the United States Hockey League season.
“Ever since COVID hit, we’ve kind of had our backs against the wall, but these last couple of games we’ve been getting better and better as a team, and tonight was finally our big reward,” said Robert Cronin, who scored two goals, missed an empty netter by an eyelash and set up one goal. “Everyone played well tonight, now we just have to keep moving from here.
“It’s awesome to get the two points. We’re a really good team, but we haven’t been rewarded for it on the scoreboard. Tonight it finally clicked and it felt great to win. It’s going to be the first of many.”
Ian Pierce opened the scoring 6:37 into the game when his shot from the right point deflected off a Waterloo defenseman and past goalie Jack Williams. P.J. Fletcher won a faceoff back to Pierce, who scored the first goal of his two-year USHL career.
Just 73 seconds later, Fletcher scored a goal of his own to double the Dubuque advantage. He took a Connor Kurth feed on the right wing, skated in all alone and wired a shot past Williams for his first goal of the season.
Cronin made it 3-0 with his first goal of the season at the 8:22 mark of the period. He poked in a rebound from the doorstep after Braden Doyle and Daniyal Dzhaniyev worked the puck to the net front.
“We’ve had some sloppy starts in the past, so we talked about starting strong before the game,” Fletcher said. “We were prepared and we stuck with it. That’s the key to the game right there. The energy in the room right now is amazing, and we’re going to ride this momentum and keep it going.”
Owen Ozar pulled the Black Hawks within 3-2 by scoring the next two goals of the game. He potted an unassisted goal at 9:28 of the first period and added a power play marker 41 seconds into the third.
Saints goaltender Aidan McCarthy finished with 27 saves, including several with the game still in doubt. He earned his first victory of the season in four appearances.
“We were 0-5, but the last couple of games we played really well and were close, so it feels really good to get this off our backs,” McCarthy said. “Hockey’s a big energy game, and making those timely saves against a rival like Waterloo is big. We knew they were going to come hard at us, and we had to be prepared for anything.”
Cronin answered with the eventual game-winning goal 4:02 after Ozar’s second goal. Dzhaniyev hustled to keep the puck in the Waterloo zone, Cronin tried to make a centering pass but it hit off the back leg of Jake Goldowski and back to Cronin for an easy tap in past back-up goalie Charlie Glockner from the doorstep.
Max Montes gave the Saints a little breathing room with his second goal of the season at 6:58 of the third. Cronin chipped the puck out of the Waterloo, springing Montes for a shorthanded breakaway. Montes lost his balance but regrouped and slid a backhander through Glockner’s legs to make it 5-2.
John Waldron gave Waterloo a little life by scoring with 3:46 remaining in regulation.
“This is three games in a row where we’ve been getting better and better,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “We built the big lead after the first 10 minutes, and we were able to hold it against a really good team. Even when they got to 3-2, we had a response, which is a big step for our team.
“This is the first positive pivotal moment in our season. We’ve been dealing the with the coronavirus the first 10 weeks we’ve been together, and this is something we’re going to celebrate tonight.”
Williams allowed six goals on nine shots, and Glockner turned aside 16 of the 18 he faced.
Waterloo went 1-for-4 on the power play, and the Saints did not convert any of their four chances with the man advantage.