Dubuque Hempstead, which finished seventh in the Iowa Class 4A state meet, landed three runners on the Telegraph Herald’s annual all-area boys cross country team.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections and their 5K times at the state meets:
Mason Aide — The Iowa-Grant junior ran a 17:36.9 to finish 29th at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids. The previous week, he took fifth at the Albany Sectional meet.
Will Aurit — The Dodgeville/Mineral Point senior ran a 16:54.4 to take 16th at the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids and lead the team to a fifth-place finish. He earlier placed second at the Prairie du Chien Sectional.
Brady Blean — A senior from Hempstead, he finished 32nd overall in the Class 4A state meet in 16:36.57 as the Mustangs placed seventh as a team at Fort Dodge. He also took fourth at the state meet qualifier at Cedar Rapids Kennedy in helping the Mustangs to a team title. Blean also earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference.
Matt Foote — The East Dubuque senior ran a school-record time of 16:33.10 at the Illinois Class 1A state meet, placing 105th overall out of 260 competitors. He finished 14th at the Oregon Sectional after taking ninth at the Winnebago Regional.
Payton Griebel — The Bellevue sophomore finished fifth overall at the Iowa Class 1A state meet with a 16:40.69 after taking 17th the previous year. The Comets placed sixth as a team. Griebel also won the state qualifying meet hosted by Clayton Ridge, as the Comets took second in the team race.
Isaiah Hammerand — A junior from Western Dubuque, he ran a 17:06.15 to place 29th at the Class 3A state meet. The Bobcats took eighth in the team standings. A week earlier, he finished fourth in the state qualifying meet at Decorah as the Bobcats won a team title.
Carter Hancock — The Dubuque Wahlert senior placed 26th in the Class 3A state meet in a time of 17:02.71. He also finished third in the state qualifying meet at Decorah. Hancock also earned second-team all-MVC.
Cy Huber — The Maquoketa Valley senior ran a 16:56.81 to place ninth at the Iowa Class 1A state meet. The Wildcats finished second in the team race. A week earlier, he finished second to Griebel at the Clayton Ridge state qualifier, which the Wildcats won.
Adam Knepper — The Cascade junior ran a 17:20.11 to finish 27th at the Iowa Class 1A state meet, as the Cougars placed 13th in their first trip to state since 2003. He led the Cougars to a team spot at state by placing third at the state qualifying meet at Fillmore Fairways. It marked Cascade’s first trip to state in 18 years.
Derek Leicht — The Hempstead senior placed 15th in a blistering-fast Class 4A state meet in 16:12.89 after winning the state qualifying meet at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Leicht rose to the No. 1 ranking in the state after winning the prestigious Heartland Classic in Pella earlier this season. Leicht also earned first-team all-MVC.
John Maloney — The Hempstead sophomore finished 21st in 16:36.57 at the Class 4A state meet. The previous week, he finished third in the state meet qualifier at Cedar Rapids Kennedy. Maloney also earned first-team all-MVC.
Eli Naumann — The Western Dubuque senior placed sixth in the Class 3A state meet in 16:11.10 after winning the state qualifying meet at Decorah. Naumann also earned first-team all-MVC.
Aiden Onken — A junior from Bellevue, he placed 18th in Iowa Class 1A with a state time of 17:20.11. A week earlier, he placed seventh in the state qualifying meet.
Nolan Ries — The Maquoketa Valley senior ran a 16:59.68 to place 12th at the Iowa Class 1A state meet. He finished fourth at the Clayton Ridge state qualifying meet.
HONORABLE MENTION
Brenden Belge (Western Dubuque), Lane Cook (Cascade), Levi Glasbrenner (Boscobel), Robert Howes (Senior), Caleb Kass (Hempstead), Marcus Leitzen (Hempstead), Drew Meyer (Western Dubuque), Gavin Moser (Clayton Ridge), Max Nadeau (Cascade), Cole Oftedahl (Senior), Keaton Reimer (Clayton Ridge), Rhett Reuter (Darlington), Michael Schaul (Maquoketa Valley), Davis Trumm (Cascade), Dylan Wasley (Dodgeville/Mineral Point), Zach Wenger (West Delaware), George West (Darlington), Quinn Wright (Platteville).