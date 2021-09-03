DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Coming into this season, Dyersville Beckman had to find a way to replace its two leading scorers from a year ago.
In last week’s victory over Camanche, Owen Huehnergarth was the guy.
On Friday, it was, well, everyone.
The Trailblazers played a nearly perfect first half of football Friday night in their 38-0 trouncing of Anamosa.
The home team was firing on all cylinders offensively, and the defensive was incredibly stingy. By the time the first 24 minutes had elapsed, the outcome was pretty much decided.
Junior quarterback Cayden Gassmann got the most out of his arm in the first half, going 6-for-8 for 150 yards and four touchdown passes to three different receivers. After throwing just nine times in the opening week, the junior first-year starter settled in Friday night.
Huehnergarth, who scored three times in last week’s victory, carried the momentum right over to this matchup, rushing for 103 yards and a touchdown before the break.
“It was a good night for us,” Beckman coach Mark Atwater said. “We really talked a lot about what the difference is between good and great teams. Are we a good team that’s in a lot of close games or are we a great team that puts the foot on the gas? I think we showed something tonight.”
Beckman opened the scoring with a steady diet of Huehnergarth on its first possession. His big 22-yard gain set himself up to punch it in from the goal line for a 7-0 lead.
After the Blazer defense forced a three-and-out, Gassmann connected with Conner Grover on a 34-yard TD pass for a 14-0 lead with still 3:09 left in the first quarter.
Beckman forced another punt on the Blue Raiders’ next drive and Gassmann struck again. This time the QB found Lane Kramer on a crossing pattern on the second play for another Blazer score and a 21-0 advantage before the opening quarter had ended.
Anamosa appeared to come alive the next possession, putting together a 10-play drive that advanced to the Beckman 15-yard line. But, facing a fourth-and-6, again the Blazer defense came up huge, forcing an incompletion and a turnover on downs.
“Defensively, man, we were just locking people down,” Atwater said. “I felt like looking at what we had coming back, especially our front three D-lineman, those are big guys that are going to be hard to move. It really starts with our front three and our linebackers and they played a heck of a game tonight.”
This time, the Blazers put together a sustained drive of their own. An 11-play possession capped off with Gassmann’s third scoring pass to Elliot Naughton for a 15-yard score and a 28-0 lead with 5:59 to play in the half.
They still were not done.
The rock-solid defense held again and Gassmann connected with Grover on the next drive for a 26-yard scoring pass to initiate a running clock before halftime. It was the quarterback’s fourth scoring pass of the half and Grover’s second touchdown reception.
Gassmann said that he was much more confident this week — and it showed.
“Last game, my first start, I was a little nervous,” he said. “I think I still played pretty well, but this was definitely a step up for me. It was a great team effort tonight. We came out, ran the ball well like we always do. Run the ball, that sets up the pass, and it all worked out.”
By the time they headed for the break, the Trailblazers had amassed 317 yards of total offense, nine first downs, and an insurmountable 35-0 lead.
With the game out of reach, the Beckman starters played only the opening series of the third quarter, and it was fitting that it ended by putting points on the scoreboard. Logan Burchard’s 33-yard field goal closed a night of near perfection for the Blazer offense.
Huehnergarth finished the game with 123 yards rushing and Gassmann attempted only one pass in the second half, finishing 6-for-9 for 150 yards and four touchdown passes.
Gassmann said a big win like this gives his team confidence going into next week against a tough Monticello team.
“Monticello will be a little better opponent,” he said. “They’re good, they have a good quarterback and receiver, so we’ll have to be ready, but we can do it.”