Here is a preview capsule look at Hempstead, Senior, Wahlert and Western Dubuque in the Iowa Class 4A and 3A boys substate tournaments:
Hempstead
Substate — Class 4A-4
Schedule — Monday: Western Dubuque (5-16) at Linn-Mar (9-12), Clinton (3-18) at Iowa City Liberty (9-12)
Friday: WD/Linn-Mar winner at No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-2), Liberty/Clinton winner at Hempstead (14-7)
March 3: Substate final at U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
Hempstead statistical leaders — Michael Duax (20.9 ppg, 51% field goals, 173 rebounds, 63 assists, 38 steals, 20 blocks), Jamari Smith (14.8 ppg, 42.6% field goals, 94 rebounds, 52 assists, 52 steals), Nicholas Kaesbauer (10.4 ppg, 44% field goals, 42 assists, 20 steals)
Outlook — Early on, the Mustangs looked like one of the top contenders in the state, winning nine of their first 10. They had a rough stretch to end the year, losing four of their final six games, including three straight losses to Waterloo West, Wahlert and Cedar Falls. To get to state, Hempstead will likely need to beat those same Tigers.
The Mustangs lean heavily on the production of juniors Michael Duax (a Northern Iowa recruit) and Jamari Smith and that shouldn’t change in postseason.
Senior
Substate — Class 4A-2
Schedule — Monday: Muscatine (4-17)at Davenport North (13-8), Bettendorf (8-13)at Iowa City High (8-12)
Friday: Bettendorf/IC High winner at No. 7 Senior (18-3), North/Muscatine winner at Prairie (14-7)
March 3: Substate final at Clinton
Senior statistical leaders — Kendrick Watkins-Hogue (11.8 ppg, 53.6% field goals, 74 rebounds, 42 steals), Daquon Lewis (10.5 ppg, 53.6% field goals, 110 rebounds, 53 assists, 45 steals, 12 blocks), Jim Bonifas (9.3 ppg, 50.4% field goals, 112 rebounds, 11 blocks), Cooper Medinger (9.1 ppg, 87 assists, 32 steals)
Outlook — Individually, nobody on the Rams jumps off the page. But collectively, Senior is one of the most efficient teams in 4A. The Rams rank top-10 in assists (350), rebounds per game (30.6) and team field goal percentage (48.6). It’s a truly unselfish group where production can come from anywhere. Two of Senior’s losses came in the last month, but that was without the Rams’ lone returning starter from last year — Cooper Medinger.
Wahlert
Substate — Class 3A-4
Schedule — Monday: West Delaware (6-15) vs. Wahlert (6-14) and Anamosa (4-17) vs. No. 2 Mount Vernon (19-2) at Mount Vernon; Benton (8-13) vs. Xavier (10-11) and Maquoketa (5-16) vs. Central DeWitt (16-5) at DeWitt
Thursday: WD/Wahlert winner vs. Anamosa/MV winner at Mount Vernon; Benton/Xavier winner vs. Maquoketa/DeWitt winner at DeWitt
March 2: Substate final at U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
Wahlert statistical leaders — Jacob Schockemoehl (20.4 ppg, 41% field goals, 98 rebounds, 37 assists), Cael Schmitt (15.4 ppg, 43% field goals, 43 rebounds, 66 assists, 48 steals), Isaac Ripley (8.9 ppg, 73 rebounds, 62 assists, 43 steals), Nick Bandy (5.6 ppg, 104 rebounds, 11 blocks)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles’ could be deceiving. While the losses far outweigh the wins, this is a Wahlert group that has held tough in the hardest 4A conference in Iowa. The wins over Hemsptead and Cedar Rapids Prairie are as impressive as any in the Substate 4 field. Now that the Eagles are dropping to 3A competition, they could be a sleeper despite a lower seeding.
Western Dubuque
Substate — Class 4A-4
Schedule — Monday: Western Dubuque (5-16) at Linn-Mar (9-12), Clinton (3-18) at Iowa City Liberty (9-12)
Friday: WD/Linn-Mar winner at No. 4 Cedar Falls (19-2), Liberty/Clinton winner at Hempstead (14-7)
March 3: Substate final at U.S. Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids
WD statistical leaders — Dylan Johnson (15.5 ppg, 44.1% field goals, 133 rebounds, 50 assists, 19 steals, 17 blocks), Garrett Baumhover (13 ppg, 41.6% field goals, 69 rebounds, 74 assists, 39 steals), Payton Quagliano (8 ppg, 49.3% field goals, 54 rebounds), Tommy DeSollar (4.3 ppg, 47.7% field goals)
Outlook — The Bobcats could be one of the most cursed teams in the 4A tournament. For the better part of four seasons now, WD has been forced to play without some of its top scorers for most of the season. The Bobcats were due for some good news and got it when three-year starter Calvin Harris returned earlier than expected from an injury suffered during football season. Paired with the likes of Dylan Johnson and Garrett Baumhover, Harris could bee as a great injection for a WD team with potential.