Dubuque Senior isn’t letting graduating a handful of star players disrupt the early part of its season.
In fact, the Rams are making a little bit of noise with its reshaped roster.
Cooper Medinger scored 17 points, Tyler Schuster added nine points and Brock Medinger chipped in eight points as the Rams went on the road and held on for a 49-48 upset victory over Iowa Class 4A No. 3-ranked Iowa City West on Tuesday night in Iowa City.
Daquon Lewis chipped in seven points for the 3-0 Rams.
Dubuque Hempstead 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 55 — At Moody Gym: Michael Duax led the the Class 4A No. 4-ranked Mustangs (5-0) with 26 points and Kellen Strohmeyer added 13 points in a sound win over the Saints, powered by a 24-12 run in the third quarter.
Iowa City High 68, Dubuque Wahlert 59 — At Wahlert: Jacob Schockemoehl scored 26 points to lead the Golden Eagles in a close losing effort to the Little Hawks.
Iowa City Liberty 51, Western Dubuque 42 — At Iowa City: The Bobcats were in the game until the final horn but couldn’t find the key buckets in the road loss to the Lightning. Garrett Baumhover and Dylan Johnson finished with 16 points apiece for WD.
Dyersville Beckman 55, West Delaware 36 — At Manchester, Iowa: Mason White scored 14 points and Luke Goedken added 11 as the Iowa Class 2A No. 1-ranked Trailblazers moved to 6-0.
North Cedar 44, Cascade 43 — At Cascade, Iowa: Michael Trumm scored 11 points and Caden Reinke added eight, but the Cougars (2-3) fell into an early hole and couldn’t quite pull off the comeback in a rare home loss.
Edgewood-Colesburg 88, Bellevue Marquette 40 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Vikings were on fire on the offensive end in the runaway victory over the Mohawks.
East Dubuque 66, Fulton 35 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Declan Schemmel scored 17 points and Dawson Feyen added 16 points as the Warriors remained unbeaten at 6-0.
Platteville 84, Cassville 40 — At Cassville, Iowa: Austin Shaffer scored 15 points and Nathan Busch added 14 as the Hillmen rolled behind a 58-17 lead at the half.
Cuba City 77, Southwestern 40 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Cubans pieced together a big SWAL victory on the road over the rival Wildcats behind Brayden Dailey’s 24 points and 16 from Jack Misky.
Warren 62, Benton 56 (OT) — At Warren, Ill.: The Warriors held strong at home and went on an 11-5 run in overtime to earn the win over the Zephyrs.
GIRLS prep BASKETBALL
Dubuque Senior 56, Iowa City West 48 — At Nora Gym: Ella Noel scored 19 points and freshman Anna Kruse chipped in 14 points as the Rams (4-2) held strong and pulled out a victory over the Women of Troy on their home floor.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 70, Dubuque Hempstead 64 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Mustangs (2-5) fought in a close battle before falling to the Class 4A No. 7-ranked Saints, and were led by Kaylie Springer’s 19 points. Riley Kay added 17 points for the Mustangs.
Iowa City High 60, Dubuque Wahlert 48 — At Iowa City: Allie Kutsch scored 10 points for the Golden Eagles, who battled to the end but fell short on the road in MVC action.
Western Dubuque 55, Iowa City Liberty 49 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats (3-4) rebounded nicely after a rough outing at the Wendy’s/MidWestOne Classic with a clutch home victory over the Lightning.
Cascade 74, North Cedar 21 — At Cascade, Iowa: Ally Hoffman scored a game-high 15 points, Skylar Dolphin added 14 points and Nicole McDermott 12 as the Iowa Class 2A No. 1-ranked Cougars (6-0) cruised past North Cedar.
Bellevue Marquette 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 22 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Miranda Peters and Ellie O’Brien scored 15 points apiece, and Tori Michel chipped in 14 as the Class 1A No. 5-ranked Mohawks (7-1) took care of business against the Vikings (2-5).
Maquoketa 64, Mount Vernon 24 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 13-ranked Cardinals were impressive in a road rout over the Mustangs.
Dyersville Beckman 57, West Delaware 33 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers pulled away for a home victory.
East Dubuque 47, Pearl City 24 — At Pearl City, Ill.: The Warriors used a 20-2 run to open the game to set the tone in victory, powered by Brianni Dietzel’s 11 points and 10 from Anna Berryman.
Stockton 55, Stillman Valley 35 — At Stockton, Ill.: The Blackhawks (7-4) earned a big win behind Tiana Timpe’s 24 points.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Waterloo 83, Dubuque Senior 68 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Brian Day won the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, and Cole Wolbers took the 100 backstroke for Senior. Wolbers, Brady Noel, Day and Josh Rusch also took the 400 free relay for the Rams.
WOMEN’S college BASKETBALL
Dubuque 88, Rockford 49 — At Stoltz Center: Lauren Griffith scored 15 ppints with seven rebounds, Abigail Zurcher added 13 points and Kelssie Kraabel had 10 as the Spartans improved to 4-3 with a big non-conference win.