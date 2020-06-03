News in your town

Illinois prep sports return to play still in holding pattern

Commentary: We all need to be part of the solution

NFL tells teams they must hold training camps at home

More than the Score: TH seeking Scholar-Athlete nominations

Elliott aiming to be among drivers always with shot to win

Sports briefs: Court rules Chiefs don’t owe $1M in back taxes

Sports briefs: Nationals change course, pay minor leaguers full stipend

MLB owners, players revert to salary squabbles of old