I don’t remember which day I saw the video, but I remember the feeling.
Watching that police officer kneel on George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, with no regard for the human life he was taking, made me sick to my stomach.
It made me want to cry.
It made me really, really angry.
Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis was caught on video by nearby witnesses. The video shows white police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been fired and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter, kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a black man, for nearly nine minutes. Three other officers, who have not yet been charged, watched on in silence as witnesses screamed for Chauvin to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck.
Pleading that he couldn’t breathe, Floyd eventually cried out for his deceased mother before he passed. Reports indicate that Floyd was unresponsive for nearly three minutes before the officer removed his knee from Floyd’s neck.
I say all that because it should anger everyone.
Floyd was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill.That is not a capital offense.
Not in this country.
Whatever the result of any potential criminal charge would have been, Floyd should still be breathing today.
“You can’t be human and not be affected by that video,” Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said in a virtual team meeting with players on Monday night, a transcript of which was released by the program’s Twitter account. “I’m sure that many of you felt the same way I did — heartbroken. Frustrated. Angry.
“There have been racial problems in this country for generations. There has been discrimination, resentment and mistrust for a long time. I hoped by now we would be better at relationships when it comes to race — but this week shows we have a long way to go.
“I am a white football coach. I cannot begin to imagine what it is like to be pulled over for driving while black or to have people cross the street because they don’t want to walk alongside of you. … If things are going to change, it will be up to all of us as individuals to be a part of the change.”
In the week since Floyd’s death, peaceful protests have broken out across the nation — though there has been widespread rioting and looting in larger cities. Leaders across the nation have expressed their outrage over the killing and the need for justice.
The sports world has been no different.
Perhaps the sports world has been more welcoming to that message.
As many athletes can point out, the locker room becomes a melting pot — a microcosm of what America is supposed to be: people of all kinds of different backgrounds, including race, coming together for a common cause.
Even athletes are not immune to racial profiling. A number of stories have come out in recent years of famous professional athletes being detained because they “fit the suspect’s description.”
Imagine those who have been less fortunate and nowhere near famous — until their death.
George Floyd was one of them. There are far too many cases to list them all in this column, but if you’ve watched the news much over the last week you’ve undoubtedly heard many of them.
“As someone who is in a unique position to coach and mentor young men from all walks of life, I am particularly angered for my student-athletes of color,” University of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement released Monday. “We live in a country where everyday life poses a risk to them. I worry about their well-being — both physical and emotional.
“Positive change only takes place through action. We must respect and support one another to help build a better future.”
I was not alive the last time this nation underwent quite this kind of upheaval over civil rights, and it’s possible the scale of riots across the country will be the most destructive period of civil unrest this country has witnessed since the 1860s — when our ancestors fought a literal war against each other in part over the racial issue of slavery.
“I’m frustrated and disappointed that we as a society are not better than this,” Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst said. “What happened to George Floyd is unspeakable but yet all too common. Every person is important but for too long many in the black community have not been treated as such. If we are really going to affect change, then it’s going to take everyone. We need to be better, individually and collectively.”
There have been large-scale movements across the country in the last half-century. There have been plenty of protests advocating for racial equality in just the last 10 years.
But this time feels different. This time it feels like more and more of “white America” is waking up to the problem.
Not everyone listened when Colin Kaepernick took a knee. More people are listening now.
“I can’t and won’t pretend to know what it’s like to be a black person in America,” University of Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard said. “Speaking up and listening is important, but what matters most is finding proof in our future actions. Actions that are positive, purposeful, helpful and continue long after these current events fade.
“As humans, we all need to be dedicated to impacting change in our own communities. We need to be dedicated to fixing our moral compasses and living and leading with empathy, respect, love and understanding for all cultures.”
Much of the outrage of the last week has been directed at police. It’s important to note that it’s not a case where all police are bad. Far from it.
I certainly don’t envy the job cops have to do. It can’t be easy.
Unfortunately, even one bad apple in a police department is way too many.
And to be silent is to be complicit.
Dubuque’s police chief seems to get it.
“I don’t need to know all the contributing details of that event in Minneapolis. All I need to hear is that members of my community are afraid. That my black friends say, ‘I’m afraid to let my children leave the house.’ That people in Dubuque fear the police,” Chief Mark Dalsing wrote in a post on the Dubuque Police Department’s Facebook page on Friday. “Do not try to dilute Mr. Floyd’s death by pointing to the subsequent unrest of the last couple of nights. They are separate and distinct. Let’s focus on the fact that there is still a lot to fix in society, and that includes things that need to be fixed in law enforcement.
“As the Chief of Police of the Dubuque Police Department, I will do whatever is within my scope and control to be part of the solution.”
I don’t know what the answer is. But we all need to be part of the solution.
And it needs to happen now.
Before the next heart-breaking video is recorded.