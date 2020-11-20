LANCASTER, Wis. — The third quarter was big play after big play for the La Crosse Aquinas Blugolds as they ran away with a 42-8 win over Lancaster on Friday night in a WIAA Division 5 regional final at Lancaster High School.
The Blugolds (5-3) held a 16-8 lead at the half before exploding for three consecutive scores in the decisive third quarter.
“It’s always disappointing when you don’t end the season on a winning note,” Lancaster coach John Hoch said. “I’m sad for the seniors, because this isn’t how you want to go out, but this is a very special group of kids that I’ve been around for a long time.”
The Blugolds picked off a Hayden Knapp pass early in the third quarter to light the fire for the offensive attack.
Joe Penchi then ran for a 24-yard score with 9:36 remaining.
Aquinas quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer connected with Michael Lium and Quinn Miskowski for scores of 42 and 47 yards to give the Bluegolds a 36-8 lead.
“We gave up some big plays and just didn’t play well in the third quarter,” Hoch said. “Our offense would make a big play and then something would go wrong to end the drive.”
Flottmeyer finished the game 19-for-25 for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
Riley Klar would add a 90 yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter to reach the final margin.
The Arrows (5-4) got their lone score on a 1-yard dive by sophomore running back Jacob Divall, who returned after missing the past few weeks with an injury. He finished the game with 25 carries for 162 yards, including 117 yards in the first half.
“Aquinas had some really skilled kids and we just couldn’t get anything going against them,” Hoch said. “It wasn’t how we wanted to end things, but our guys played well in the fourth quarter despite the score.”
Knapp finished 6-for-20 for 49 yards for the Arrows.
“Hayden is a very special kid, and I know he’s going to be a special adult,” Hoch said. “I’d be proud to call him my own.
“We’ve been together for a long time, and he’s going to have a special place in my heart, along with these other seniors.”