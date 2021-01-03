Following his sophomore basketball season, Fennimore’s Adam Larson caught the attention of the coaches at NCAA Division I Southeast Missouri State University.
Since then, he has received offers from schools such as Morningside, Emporia State, Southwest Minnesota State, Truman State, Illinois-Chicago and Portland, but SEMO has remained at the top of his list. Last Thursday morning, Larson announced his commitment to the Ohio Valley Conference Redhawks.
“I went on a visit there a few weeks ago and I just loved everything about it,” the 6-foot-9-inch senior wing/forward said. “They have new facilities and the campus is super nice, and they play in a good conference. The coaches have kept in touch with me and I’ve been following their team for a couple years now. I feel like it’s a place where I will fit in well and be able to contribute.”
Larson has been a starter for the Golden Eagles since midway through his freshman season. He averaged 9 points per game as a freshman, 17.5 as a sophomore, and 22.8 as a junior. So far this season, he is averaging 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.
“I never thought that I’d be scoring as many points as I am,” Adam said. “After my sophomore year it slowly started to sink in that I could do something with this and could potentially go D-I if I really worked at it.”
Adam’s father, Troy, has coached him since his sophomore season.
“Adam was given the gift of height and length, and he has a good work ethic,” Troy said. “I’m extremely proud of him for the work he has put in. Kids in athletics often dream of going Division I, and it’s pretty great to see him achieve his dream as his dad and as his coach.”
Basketball runs deep in the Larson household. Adam had the chance to play two years with older brother Reid, who is now a sophomore on the Clarke men’s basketball team, and will get two years with his younger brother Brady, who is a sophomore on this year’s Fennimore team.
“I really enjoyed the two years I got to play with Reid,” Adam said. “I wanted to continue playing with him in college. He’s always been my biggest supporter and he is a great role model for me. Now I’m trying to do the same for Brady.”
Adam said that having his dad as a coach has also helped his career tremendously.
“My dad has made me a much better basketball player,” he said. “He pushes me in practice and holds me accountable. I’m so happy he took the coaching job my sophomore year and brought a new style of basketball to Fennimore.”
Adam has also been playing AAU basketball since he was in the fifth grade.
“Playing for the Wisconsin Playground has been an amazing opportunity for me,” Adam said. “The practices were extremely hard and we got the chance to play against some of the best teams around the country.”
Adam, who plans to major in finance, said that the eight-hour drive to Cape Girardeau will be well worth it.
“It’s still weird to think that this is actually happening,” he said. “Playing Division I ball was one of my long term goals, and I can’t believe that it’s going to be a reality. The Redhawks play with a good pace and shoot a lot of 3s. Their four losses this season have all come in overtime or on a game-winning shot, so I’m really excited for the chance to contribute to a team that’s doing some good things.”