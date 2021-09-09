Every day at swim practice, Avery Schmidt has her eyes on the Dubuque Wahlert record board.
The junior swimmer continues to close in on the 100 backstroke record set by former teammate Tori Michels, and after qualifying for state in the event in both her freshman and sophomore seasons, she is determined to take the record down.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week won the backstroke in 1:02.08 in her first meet of the season, and won it again Tuesday night in 1:01.96 against Cedar Rapids Kennedy. She also won the 100 freestyle in 57.07, the 100 breaststroke in 1:14:13, and the 200 individual medley in 2:28.85 in the dual wins against Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Cedar Rapids Washington. On Tuesday she added a second win in the 50 freestyle in 26.01.
“I was really pleased with my time in the backstroke during our first meet,” Schmidt said. “I’ve never swam that time this early in the season, and it just makes me more motivated to take that record down.”
Schmidt was a state qualifier last season, despite being quarantined for two weeks midway through the season.
“I feel like I lost all my endurance after that, and I just didn’t finish how I’d hoped,” she said. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to get back to state and improve on my last two appearances.”
Schmidt has been swimming since the age of 4 and continues to swim year-round despite being a multi-sport athlete.
“When the high school season is over, I swim for DASH,” she said. “I also do girls wrestling, track and softball. It’s a lot, but I’ve figured out a way to juggle it all.”
Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said Schmidt’s positive attitude and drive have paved the way for her success.
“Avery wants to do well and she loves to compete,” Snyder said. “She has a will to win no matter what and she has developed into a great all-around swimmer.”
Schmidt’s time and dedication to the weight room has also benefited her in not only swimming, but in all of her sports.
“She is using different muscles for each of her sports, and you can see how she’s gotten faster and stronger over the past year,” Snyder said. “She will be the first one in the weight room and the last one out. She loves pushing herself.”
Added Schmidt: “I want my name up on that record board, and I know that it takes a lot of work to get there. I can’t thank my coaches and teammates enough for always pushing me to do my best every day.”
Avery’s older sister, Alaina, swims for Ripon College, and she too, would like to continue swimming at the collegiate level.
“Swimming brings me so much joy, and I really want to swim in college,” she said. “I am only a junior, but I am definitely hoping to continue my swimming career somewhere after high school.”