Lancaster junior Noah Kirsch fired a 4-over par 76 on Monday and is in second place after the first round of the Wisconsin Division 3 boys state golf meet at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells.
Kirsch trails Parkview’s Trey Oswald, who tops the leaderboard with a 74.
Mineral Point is tied for fourth out of eight teams with a 359. Carson Kroll is tied for 11th with an 82, while Alex Ross is tied for 20th with an 85. Ollie Mitchell is tied for 23rd with an 88 and Chandler Workman is tied for 42nd with a 104.
Fennimore is eighth with a 398. Brady Larson is tied for 33rd with a 96; Druw Fifrick is 36th with a 97; Adam Larson is tied for 38th with a 101; and Skyler Gieseke is tied for 42nd with a 104.
Kohler leads the team standings with a 326.
PREP BASEBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 5, Iowa City High 4 (9 innings) — At Iowa City: Ryan Brosius singled and scored in the ninth when the right fielder misplayed a flyball off the bat of Jake Brosius, and the Brosius’ accounted for four of Wahlert’s runs as the Golden Eagles won the opener of a doubleheader and snapped a seven-game City High win streak and a stretch of eight straight in the MVC. The second game ended after the TH went to press.
Dubuque Hempstead 14-12, Iowa City West 1-1 — At Iowa City: Logan Runde went 3-for-3 with a triple and five RBIs in the opener, and Dane Schope went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in the night cap as the Mustangs ran all over the Trojans for a sweep.
Dubuque Hempstead 16, Linn-Mar 5 — At Core Field: John Cornelius went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs as the Mustangs won Friday in the completion of a game from the previous week, when Linn-Mar outfielder and University of Iowa recruit Coy Sarsfield suffered a severe leg injury. Kellen Strohmeyer went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, and Logan Runde added a pair of hits for Hempstead.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bellevue 2, Dubuque Budweisers 0 —At Farley, Iowa: Bobby Schroeder went 2-for-3 with a triple and Shaun Logan tossed a shutout as Bellevue advanced to the semifinals in the Farley Tournament.
PREP softball
Dubuque Hempstead 6-9, Cedar Falls 4-12 —At Hempstead: Lydia Ettema homered and doubled in the opener to lead the Mustangs to victory. Ettema added three more hits, including two doubles in Game 2, while Oliva Francois and Chandler Houselog homered, but Cedar Falls salvaged a split. The Mustangs are now 12-4 on the season.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Wahlert’s Leibforth honored by MVC — Wahlert coach Jill Leibforth, along with Cedar Falls’ Alex Place, were named the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division’s Co-Coaches of the Year with the release of league honors.
Leibforth led the Golden Eagles back to the Iowa state tournament this season for the first time since 2011. Wahlert seniors Gabby Moran and Maya Wachter were named to the first team, while senior Allie Kutsch and Western Dubuque senior Faith Bower earned second team.
In the Valley Division, Hempstead senior Grace Daack and Senior 12th grader Brooke Healey made the first team. Hempstead junior Kaylee Herrig and sophomore Madeline Bowers, along with Senior junior Norah Perkins and freshman Leah Chandlee, made the second team.
Honorable mention went to Wahlert seniors Ivy Dearstone and Lola Grap; WD juniors Faith Krapfl and Leah Digmann; Hempstead senior Jaime Weidemann and freshman Elena Kapparos; Senior 12th grader Emma Loney and sophomore Fantu Andrews.
Prep Track & field
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg sweeps regional — At Darlington, Wis.: The B/SM/S tri-op claimed 143 points on the boys side to win a WIAA Division 3 regional. Niko Karavergos (800), Luke Unbehaun (110 hurdles), and Collin Fosler (high jump) were all individual winners for the tri-op.
Cuba City placed second with 138. Beau Kopp (shot put), Carter Niles (pole vault) and Jack Misky (discus) all claimed gold.
B/SM/S also won the girls team standings with 157. Kayci Martensen won three events (800, 1,600, 3,200), while Leah Fick (100 hurdles) and Madsion Russell (pole vault) also took gold.
Hillmen take gold — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Caycey Gillen (110 and 300 hurdles), Devin Digman (shot put and discus) and Noah Rhoden (pole vault) were individual winners for Platteville, which won a Division 2 boys regional with 137.5 points.
The Platteville women finished second with 122 points. Alayana Digman won the shot put and discus, Emma Rooney the 3,200 and Grace Stombaugh took gold in the high jump for the Hillmen.
Lancaster wins regional —At Lancaster, Wis.: The Lancaster women won the team title with 149 points in a Division 3 WIAA regional in Lancaster. The Flying Arrows placed first in the 4x100, 4x200 and Caitlyn Hahn won the 100-meter dash.
River Ridge won the boys team title with 122 points. Xander Zach and Seth Breur placed first and second in the pole vault to lead the Timberwolves.