One of the worst kept secrets around town was how keen Clarke University men’s basketball coach Jim Blaine was on Dubuque Senior’s Daquon Lewis.
That level of interest really stuck out to the Rams’ athletic, 6-foot-2 wing player, leaving little doubt that Lewis was going to be taking his talents across Clarke Drive next year.
Lewis announced on Twitter on Saturday that he has committed to play for the Pride. Nicknamed “Day-Day” by his Senior classmates, Lewis will be joining a Clarke squad loaded with local talent that just set a program record for wins in a season and earned its first-ever berth to the NAIA national tournament.
“I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I was a kid,” said Lewis, a first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division selection this year. “I’ve loved watching basketball. I’ve wanted this ever since kindergarten.”
Whether it was home or away, Lewis would often find Blaine watching his games from the stands this year. According to Blaine, Lewis “fits right in” with what Clarke is trying to build.
He’ll join the likes of Western Dubuque grad Jordan Lake and Dubuque Hempstead alum Keith Johnson — both sophomore starters for Clarke who played pivotal roles in the Pride’s historic season. Johnson was among the NAIA leaders in made 3-pointers and was named honorable mention all-American. Clarke finished 24-9 in a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We like Daquon because of how hard he competes,” Blaine said. “He can guard multiple positions. His team-first mentality will fit nicely with the group we have returning. He played for an outstanding high school coach and will come in ready to compete.”
Lewis was part of a historic run for Senior.
As a junior, he played a vital role off the bench for the Rams’ 2019 Iowa Class 4A state runner-up team. His steal against Iowa City West in the 4A quarterfinals arguably saved Senior from elimination, allowing the Rams to advance to their first championship game in four decades.
This year, Lewis took on an even larger role for Senior but there was little drop off in play. The Rams finished 19-4, 12-2 in the Valley, and were a buzzer-beater away from heading back to Wells Fargo Arena despite graduating four starters from the previous team. For his part, Lewis was second in scoring (10.9 points per game), third in assists (58), tied for the team lead in rebounding (125) and finished with a team-high 13 blocks.
But his perimeter defense is where he really shined. Lewis’ 49 steals led the Mississippi Division and his knack for picking pockets was a big selling point for college scouts.
“He had an outstanding state tournament (in 2019). Everybody remembers the big steal (against Iowa City West) but he had a really good game against Waukee and in the state championship against Cedar Falls,” said Rams head coach Wendell Eimers. “This year we were asking him to be a leader and to perform. A lot of games he would be playing 28-30 minutes per game. The one thing about Daquon was he very rarely got tired. If you took him out, it was because he worked so hard.
“Any time I talked to coach Blaine, he loved how athletic (Lewis) was and he loved his attitude. He thought 100 percent that Daquon could play at that next level.”
Lewis is undecided on his major.