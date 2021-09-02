Maci Boffeli couldn’t have asked for a better start to her senior swim season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has won 11 of her 12 events in the past week, including four more first-place finishes Tuesday at Waterloo.
The Dubuque Senior swimmer from Cascade High School leads the state in the 100 breaststroke and is a member of the state leading 200 medley relay. She also ranks second in the state in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay and ranks fourth in the 200 individual medley.
“Maci is off to a pretty incredible start,” Senior coach Jesse Huff said. “Her times are right in line with where she ended last season, and that’s not usually how it goes. That’s a credit to the work she has put in the past 12-18 months.”
Following her junior season where she was a four-event state qualifier, Boffeli hit the weight room and the pool regularly, never taking an offseason.
“Once our fall season was over I began swimming with DASH and continued to train through the winter, spring and summer,” Boffeli said. “I am just extremely grateful to be able to swim every day. I have such a love for the sport that it’s not something I have to do, but something I get to do. It’s my healthy stress reliever and it allows me to show my competitive side.”
Boffeli said she, too, has been surprised at how successful she’s been this early in the season.
“If you would have told me as a freshman that this is how I would start my senior season I wouldn’t have believed you,” she said. “I knew I wanted to push myself after last season so I could have a good start to my senior year.”
Boffeli spent the past year working on improving her 200 individual medley time and technique, and now considers it her favorite event.
“Last year at this time, the 200IM was definitely not my favorite,” she said. “I had a really good club season with it and I think it’s going to be my best event this year.”
Added Huff: “A year ago if you asked me what her best event is I would have said the 100 breaststroke for sure. Now she’s rockin’ everything she does and can lead the team in all types of events. She’s just performing really well.”
While she is the only swimmer from Cascade on the Rams’ team, Boffeli has developed into a leader both in and out of the pool.
“She’s just a great kid,” Huff said. “She’s top-notch in all aspects. She’s a lane leader, a team leader, and she is always positive to the other girls. She’s a big part of everything we do.”