A capsule look at area boys golf teams in Iowa this spring:
CLASS 3A
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Teri Taylor (30th year)
Key players — Caiden Atienza (Sr.), Noah Nabb (Jr.)
Outlook — The Cardinals will lean on returning senior Atienza to lead the team this spring. He’s had success in postseason tournaments, and he’ll be looking to break through to the state level to close his career with the Cardinals. Nabb should provide a solid No. 2 scorer in the lineup for Maquoketa this spring.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Christi Imsland (5th year)
Key players — Elias Tibbott (Sr.), Gavin Tucker (Sr.)
Outlook — The Hawks have competed at the state level, but have graduated the house since last playing in 2019. Tibbott is the only player back with varsity experience, having cracked the lineup as a sophomore. While there’s a good mix of seniors and juniors in the bunch, they’re mostly inexperienced, and the program will be looking to rebuild its experience.
CLASS 2A
BELLEVUE
Coach — Chet Knake (10th year)
Key players — Jensen Wedeking (Soph.), Ashton Felderman (Sr.)
Outlook — The Comets boast a strong lineup of four seniors and four juniors, and that will greatly provide some depth. Meanwhile, Wedeking has emerged as a sophomore to watch with some strong performances early this spring. With his play at top, and solid depth around him continuing to gain experience, Bellevue hopes for a successful campaign.
CASCADE
Coach — Steve Weber (25th year)
Key players — Gavin Manternach (Jr.), Ray Martin (Sr.)
Outlook — With a lineup mostly of seniors and juniors, longtime coach Steve Weber is aiming to see good things from his team this spring. However, losing last season hurt everyone and it’s up in the air how the players respond. Manternach has stepped up with some strong showings already, and he could be a key piece to the Cougars moving in the right direction.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Brian Rodenberg (4th year)
Key players — Kolin Severson (Sr.), Zander Purman (Sr.)
Outlook — The Eagles will be making the leap up to Class 2A this season, and will be led by a group of three seniors — Severson, Purman and Drake Ostrander. The problem, like everyone else, is those players were only sophomores the last time they played an actual season. If the senior trio can set the standard, and a group of young players comes along, the Eagles will have a shot to compete in the 2A field behind a veteran coach.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Darin Michels (23rd year)
Key players — Sean Hinerichsen (Sr.), Nick Offerman (Sr.)
Outlook — While the pandemic wiped out last season, Michels believes its led to an increase of interest in his golf program with the Trailblazers. With 25 players on the roster, he has the most in his 23 years at the helm. While there are many question marks, the longtime coach hopes to mold together a lineup that will contend by the time postseason meets arrive.
CLASS 1A
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Noah Cornelius (4th year)
Key players — Tristan Pfiffner (Sr.), Christian Prull (Jr.)
Outlook — The lone returning senior for the Mohawks, Pfiffner, was just a sophomore when he last played a season two years ago. The players surrounding him were still developing at that point, so Cornelius isn’t sure what to expect from his lineup. But with a nice group of juniors, Marquette hopes to deliver some competitive scores.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Justin Olind (3rd year)
Key players — Kody Hoeger (Sr.), Jack Wiskus (Jr.)
Outlook — With six golfers back in the fold with some form of experience, the Vikings are aiming for a conference title this spring. Two years ago, Ed-Co won a sectional title and the program is hoping to keep that moving in the right direction. With a strong core of four juniors and two seniors, the Vikings are primed for a nice season.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Ron Besler (8th year)
Key players — Isaac Zirtzman (Sr.), Jackson Hunter (Jr.)
Outlook — The Wildcats are loaded with strong golfers in the Nos. 1-3 positions with a set of competitors ready to vie for the remaining spots. Zirtzman will lead the way after qualifying for the 1A state meet two years ago as a sophomore. He’ll aim to return while performing in the leadership role for the team this season.