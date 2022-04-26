Three Southwest Wisconsin preps are among the 32 finalists for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Statewide Scholar Athlete Award.
Lancaster’s Bridee Burks, Benton’s Kayci Martensen and Mineral Point’s Ella Chambers made the final cut from a field that included more than 830 senior nominees from 430 high schools across the state.
The 32 finalists include four boys and four girls from each of the four WIAA divisions, based on both athletic and academic achievement. Sixteen of the finalists carry a 4.0 grade point average, and the average of the 32 finalists is 3.94, according to the WIAA. The finalists have accumulated a total of 291 career varsity letters, not including the spring sports season.
The Scholar Athlete finalists will be recognized at an awards ceremony Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau. Karyn Bye, an Olympic Gold Medalist on the U.S. Women’s 1998 Hockey Team and recent inductee in the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and the National High School Hall of Fame, will serve as the keynote speaker.
Burks, a Division 3 finalist, has earned 11 letters and is a six-time all-Southwest Wisconsin Conference selection. She helped the Flying Arrows win two team state cross country championships and won an individual state track and field championship her junior year.
Martensen, a Division 4 finalist, has earned seven letters in cross country, track and field and basketball. She is a three-time individual state champion in cross country and also won two individual state championships in track and field.
Chambers, also a Division 4 finalist, has earned 10 letters in basketball, volleyball and softball. The three-time all-Southwest Wisconsin Activities League basketball player led the Pointers to an undefeated season and a state championship this winter.
A Webcast of the awards ceremony will be available at www.wiaawi.org after the ceremony.
ILLINOIS AREA COACHES RECEIVE RECOGNITION
Three Northwest Upstate Illini Conference coaches will be recognized Saturday during the 2022 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Banquet and Coach of the Year Luncheon at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University. The luncheon will take place at 12:30 p.m., followed by a reception at 2:30 p.m. and the association’s Hall of Fame banquet at 5:30 p.m.
The area coaches invited to the celebration include Erik Kudronowicz, who led the Scales Mound boys to the Class 1A state semifinals; Jamie Watson, who led Galena to the Class 1A girls state championship game; and Stockton’s Robyn Schulz.
RIVERBOAT GAMBLERS SPLIT RUGBY MATCHES
In a battle between two rugby programs that have recently risen from the ashes of disbanded clubs, the Dubuque-based Riverboat Gamblers throttled the La Crosse River Rats, 27-0, on Saturday in La Crosse, Wis.
Elliot Gual contributed one try and one conversion, Luke Wollenberg had a pair of tries, and Hunter Matye and Nathaniel Roethler each had a try. Wollenberg was named Dubuque’s man of the match.
The Riverboat Gamblers then dropped a 14-7 decision to the Northeast Iowa Barbarians. Gaul scored a try and a conversion en route to being named man of the match.
Dubuque returns to action the weekend of May 7-8 at the All-Iowa Rugby Tournament in Iowa Falls, Iowa. Riverboat Gamblers coach Steve Ruden will be inducted into the state Hall of Fame that weekend.