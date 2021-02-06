The Dyersville Beckman girls basketball team has been close in most of its games this season, and five of its losses have come by six points or less.
The Trailblazers didn’t allow Mount Vernon to stick around on Friday night.
Lauren Osterhaus scored a game-high 19 points and Kennedy Arens added 10 as the Trailblazers beat Mount Vernon, 42-31, in Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Beckman opened the game on a 12-3 run and led, 22-15, at halftime. The Blazers outscored the Mustangs, 12-6, in the third quarter before easing to victory.
The Blazers improved to 8-10 overall and 7-8 in the WaMaC Conference East Division. Beckman has won two in a row for the second time this season and is now 4-3 on the road.
Monticello 40, Cascade 37 (OT) — At Monticello: Alyssa Lux scored 14 points and Ally Hoffman added 13, but the Cougars saw their nine-game winning streak end in overtime against the rival Panthers.
Solon 60, Maquoketa 55 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: A strong effort from the Cardinals came up just short at home against the Spartans in WaMaC Conference action.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Mount Vernon 47, Dyersville Beckman 35 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored a team-high 13 points to lead the Trailblazers in a loss to the Mustangs, who had four of their five scorers reach double figures.
Monticello 73, Cascade 30 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Panthers routed the Cougars to remain undefeated through 16 games this season.
Shullsburg 56, Benton 42 — At Benton, Wis.: Chandler Kelly scored 26 points and Brandon Hoppman added 10 to lead the Miners, who saw a 26-point lead slip to single digits before holding off the Zephyrs.
Dominick Cummins paced Benton with 20 points while Rex Blaine added 10.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Cedar Falls 3,247; Dubuque Wahlert 2,765 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Ben Vaassen rolled a 191-205—396 series to lead the Golden Eagles, but four different Tigers topped the 400 mark to secure the victory.
Rounding out Wahlert’s scoring were Nick Splinter (375), Connor Beutin (366), Carter Hancock (361) and Will Kamentz (328).
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Cedar Falls 2,944; Dubuque Wahlert 2,447 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Lola Grap’s 359 series led the Golden Eagles, but the Tigers countered with two 400-plus series to win the dual.
Natalie Kelzer (326), Jamie Vondra (323), Hannah Busch (308) and Alaina Stecklein (291) completed the Eagles’ scoring.
Waterloo East 2,689; Dubuque Senior 2,481 — At Cherry Lanes: Mackenzie Lang rolled a 184-224—408 series to lead the Rams, but the Wahawks won the dual.
Abriana Reed (327), Emma Clancy (317), Ella Pregler (315) and Clara Pregler (313) rounded out Senior’s scoring.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Oshkosh 77, UW-Platteville 68 — At Oshkosh, Wis.: Justin Stovall scored a game-high 18 points before fouling out, Quentin Shields added 17 points, but the Pioneers were unable to overcome an 11-point halftime deficit.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UW-Oshkosh 81, UW-Platteville 64 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask scored a game-high 22 points with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, and Jai Clemons chipped in 12 points, but the Pioneers couldn’t pull out of a 41-26 halftime deficit.