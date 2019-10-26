No. 11 NORTHERN IOWA (4-3, 2-1) at MISSOURI STATE (1-5, 1-2)
Kickoff — 2 p.m.
TV — ESPN+
Last year — Northern Iowa won, 37-0
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 33-5
Outlook — UNI has won 13 straight games against Missouri State, the longest streak against an opponent in program history. The Panthers are 15-3 against Missouri State in Springfield, Mo. ... The Northern Iowa defense ranked 25th in FCS in total defense, 31st in scoring defense and 10th in sacks. ... The Panthers are 0-3 on the road this season, including losses to Iowa State and North Dakota State.
DUBUQUE (4-3, 3-2 A-R-C) AT LUTHER (0-6, 0-4 A-R-C)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Decorah, Iowa
Radio — WVRE-FM 101.1
Last week — The Spartans defeated Loras, 37-31; The Norse were on a bye
Last year — Dubuque defeated Luther, 42-19
Outlook — A season that started in disappointment has suddenly rallied into one of optimism for the Spartans, who ride a three-game winning streak (all in the American Rivers Conference) into Decorah. Given how the Norse have played so far, this should be another win for Dubuque. Luther ranks dead last in the A-R-C in both scoring offense and defense, and the Norse haven’t been able to stay within one score of any of their previous opponents. The Spartans, meanwhile, find themselves with a chance to still contend for the conference crown (though a lot needs to happen for them to rise to the top). A win here will make for a well-earned bye next week.
BUENA VISTA (2-5, 0-5 A-R-C) AT LORAS (2-4, 1-3 A-R-C)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at the Rock Bowl
Radio — None
Last week — The Duhawks lost to Dubuque, 37-31, at Chalmers Field; The Beavers lost to Central, 44-27, in Storm Lake, Iowa
Last year — Loras beat Buena Vista, 44-40
Outlook — The Duhawks are surely still stinging from yet another close loss to Dubuque in the Key City Clash. Buena Vista was the team awaiting Loras last season and the Duhawks managed to earn one of their signature wins of 2018 with a comeback 44-40 victory. The Beavers are still searching for their first win in conference after a promising 2-0 start to the year. They allow the most passing yards in the league, which could spell opportunity for Loras’ talented wideouts and receiving backs. There are four games left in the season, and if the Duhawks manage to bounce back from last week’s tough loss, there’s still plenty of time to turn this season into a winning one.
CLARKE (1-6, 1-0 Heart North) AT GRACELAND (0-7, 0-1 Heart North)
Kickoff — 2 p.m. in Lamoni, Iowa
Radio — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week — The Pride defeated Peru State, 18-17, at Dalzell Field; The Yellowjackets lost to William Penn, 53-24, in Oskaloosa, Iowa
Outlook — The backend of the schedule is already proving much more forgiving for Clarke, which notched its first win in program history last week by beating Peru State. Up next is another winless foe in Graceland, which has taken its fair share of lumps in a very similar schedule to the Pride’s thus far. Both teams rank bottom two in scoring offense and defense, meaning that on-paper, this is another winnable game for Clarke. After dropping their first six games, the Pride might just be able to turn out a winning streak in their inaugural season if they can put another full game together. Another potentially favorable matchup awaits next week as well when Clarke welcomes 2-5 Culver-Stockton.
NO. 16 UW-PLATTEVILLE (5-1, 2-1) AT UW-EAU CLAIRE (3-3, 1-2)
Kickoff — 1:10 p.m. in Eau Claire, Wis.
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last week — The Pioneers held off UW-Stout on homecoming, 33-27; The Blugolds were throttled at UW-Oshkosh, 31-3
Last year — Eau Claire defeated the Pioneers, 40-16
Outlook — Any players back from last year’s squad likely recall the stunning beatdown the Blugolds delivered to the Pioneers in Platteville last season, so revenge could be in mind today. The Pioneers’ only blemish on the season is a seven-point loss on the road to No. 3-ranked UW-Whitewater, and that game was tied early in the fourth quarter and close the whole way. Colin Schuetz leads the UW-P offense at quarterback, and with receivers Donald Allender and Tyler Knigge in tow, the Pioneers rack up 404 yards per game and average 36.5 points per contest. Eau Claire leans on its ground attack with 162 yards per contest rushing the ball. The Pioneers need to win this one to have a shot at returning to the playoffs, as history has proven that any other losses than to Whitewater gives their playoff hopes a major hit.