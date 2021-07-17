Cole Smith gave Dubuque Senior a needed spark, but North Scott was just too much.
Smith led off the top of the third inning with a solo home run, and Ray Schlosser added a two-run shot later in the frame, but North Scott built an eight-run lead and then added on to earn a 13-3 six-inning victory over the Rams in their Iowa Class 4A substate quarterfinal on Friday night in Eldridge, Iowa.
North Scott advanced to host Davenport West in Monday’s substate semifinal. The winner plays at Dubuque Hempstead on Wednesday for a trip to state. Senior ended the year 15-23.
Maquoketa 10, Decorah 3 — At Decorah, Iowa: The fifth-seeded Cardinals (19-13) knocked off fourth-seeded Decorah (24-6) in the Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 tournament and advanced to play at Dubuque Wahlert (27-9) on Monday at Petrakis Park.
Independence 7, West Delaware 4 — At Independence, Iowa: The Mustangs pulled away to beat the Hawks in their Class 3A substate quarterfinal. Independence (26-13) advanced to play at Western Dubuque (17-18) in Monday’s semifinal. West Delaware ended the season 17-20.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Peosta 10, Dyersville 0 (6 innings) — At Peosta, Iowa: Nolan Baumhover went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs, Lucas Bixby allowed five hits and struck out six over six shutout innings, and the Cubs beat the Whitehawks on Thursday.