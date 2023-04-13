In the midst of a United States Hockey League playoff race, the Dubuque Fighting Saints leaned on its future for reinforcements.
Three players who factor significantly in the Saints’ long-term future have made their USHL debuts in the past week to provide depth during a period when the team has dealt with injuries, illness and suspensions.
Defensemen Julian Brown and Luke Malboeuf and forward Colin Frank joined the team from the affiliates list to get their feet wet in the USHL and gain an understanding on what they will need to work on during the summer months before joining the team on a permanent basis. Earlier this season, affiliate forward Michael Barron spent seven games with the Saints and could possibly return next week.
“It’s one of the things I love about this league,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “It serves two purposes, really. It helps us out when we’re a little shorthanded, but, more importantly, it gives these guys a feel for the USHL so they’re better prepared when they come here next year.
“It’s tough throwing young guys into a playoff race, but these guys work hard and they want to learn. It’s a big jump — probably the biggest a player will have in his career — but what better way to learn than to be in games like this.”
Brown, a 6-foot-3, 214-pound right-shot defenseman from Montclair, N.J., celebrated his 17 th birthday with his new teammates on Monday. He tallied a goal, eight points and 42 penalty minutes with the Boston Jr. Bruins of the National Collegiate Development Conference and began practicing with the Saints nearly a month ago after finishing his season in Boston.
Dubuque selected Brown in the third round of the USHL Futures Draft last spring.
“Obviously, the pace of practice the last couple of weeks made a huge difference in knowing what to expect in games,” Brown said after his debut Thursday against Muskegon. “It helped that the guys have been really welcoming and made me feel comfortable right away. You feel like a part of the team right away. We’ve built up some chemistry, which makes it easier to make plays in games.
“Tonight, I messed up a play, and when I got back to the bench, the guys drew it up for me and explained it to me. It’s paramount to your success to have that kind of support. When you feel like you’re a part of the team, it gives you confidence to play your game.”
MacDonald believes affiliates list players can benefit from moments of failure as well as success.
“You do have eye-opening moments,” he said. “A lot of guys come to the league and it’s been easy for them. Now, you’re getting punched in the face, how do you respond?”
Malboeuf, 18, joined the team last Monday after his season with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA program ended. The 5-11, 170-pound right-shot defenseman from Monroeville, Pa., scored six goals among his 20 points in 45 games at the 18U level this season.
Dubuque selected him in the eighth round of the 2021 Futures Draft that also yielded current Saints players Mikey Burchill, Lucas St. Louis and James Reeder. Malboeuf played two games in the preseason before returning to Pittsburgh and skated in both games against Madison this weekend.
“It helped a lot that I was up here for training camp, because I had a pretty good idea of what to expect,” Malboeuf said Saturday night. “Obviously, it’s bigger guys and a faster pace than I’m used to, so you have to focus on staying on your guy and trying your best.
“Down the stretch here, it’s pretty high tensions out there, so it’s a matter of trying to fit in, find a role on the team and help the guys win as much as I can. It helps so much that you have captains like Max Burkholder and Riley Stuart who make you feel like a part of the team right away. I’ve learned so much already. I’m going to use that over the summer to come back next year and be an impact player.”
Frank, a 5-8, 161-pound right-shot forward from Ladera Beach, Calif., arrived in Dubuque on Sunday, practiced on Monday and made his debut Tuesday night in a 4-2 victory over Green Bay.
The Saints selected him in the second round, 27th overall, of the USHL Futures Draft last spring. He led the country in 16U AAA scoring with 55 goals and 124 points in 83 games for the Anaheim Jr. Ducks. He ranked fourth in the nation in goals and third with 69 assists.
“I only had one practice going into this, so it was a little nerve-wracking to start off, but it was a great experience to be a part of a big win for the boys,” Frank said. “The first 5 minutes were definitely hard, because the speed is different and the guys are bigger and stronger. But, after the first 5, I started to feel more comfortable, and it became a little easier to go out and play my game.
“I do a lot of breathing exercises to stay calm, cool and collected before games and between shifts, and that helped a lot. This experience will be really beneficial to me for next year. I know I need to get bigger and stronger and faster, and hopefully I’ll grow a little bit. I’m just going to keep working.”
Frank skated on a line with red-hot center Max Montes and right wing Nils Juntorp on Tuesday and nearly scored in the second period. He slotted into the lineup right away due to suspensions to forwards Shawn O’Donnell and Owen Michaels.
“He’s fearless, he’s not scared and he’s really smart,” MacDonald said. “He knows where he needs to get to out on the ice. He slows the game down for himself. I like his game a lot.”
The Saints (30-22-5-1) begin a home-and-home series with Eastern Conference-leading Chicago on Friday and conclude the season next weekend with a home-and-home against Waterloo. Dubuque has qualified for the playoffs for a 12th straight season and will finish anywhere from fourth to sixth in the East.
