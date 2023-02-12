Two area boys Class 2A basketball teams riding the momentum of impressive regular seasons are set to kick off postseason play.
Cascade, a 10-time veteran of the state tournament, looks to punch its ticket to Des Moines for the first time since the Cougars won their only title in 2018. After consecutive losing seasons, resurgent Cascade posted a 14-6 overall record and finished third in the River Valley North at 10-5. Cascade begins its playoff journey in District 9 first-round action on Monday.
Coming off its first outright conference title in school history, River Valley North champion Beckman Catholic (15-6, 11-3) hopes to make its second trip to Des Moines in three seasons after a quarterfinal appearance in 2021. The Trailblazers are six-time state participants and will host a District 8 semifinal contest next Thursday.
All postseason contests begin at 7 p.m. Substate finals will be held at a neutral site yet to be determined.
The Iowa boys state basketball tournament takes place March 6-10 at Wells Fargo Arena.
Here is a capsule look at the paths to Des Moines for Cascade and Beckman Catholic:
SUBSTATE 5 DISTRICT 9
Schedule — First round: Waterloo Columbus (0-20) at Cascade (14-6), Monday; Durant (6-15) at West Branch (11-9), Monday; Semifinals: Waterloo Columbus/Cascade winner at Jesup (15-6); Feb. 16; West Branch/Durant winner at Aplington Parkersburg (18-2), Feb. 16; District final, Feb. 21
Outlook — The Cougars enter Monday’s opener having won five of seven to close the regular season in an ultra-competitive River Valley and ended with a convincing victory over rival Beckman Catholic in the finale. They’ve shown the ability to compete — and knock off — top tier teams in the state, but will need to avoid a letdown performance in Monday’s opener against winless Waterloo Columbus. An intriguing matchup with rock-solid Jesup awaits in the semis and Class 2A AP No.1/IHSAA No. 3 Aplington-Parkersburg would be the likely foe should Cascade reach the District 9 final.
Monticello (14-6), a familiar conference opponent, which defeated Cascade twice during the regular season, makes for a potential substate final matchup should both teams make it that far. The Panthers and a very strong Alburnett (18-3) team are the favorites to advance out of District 9 and reach the Substate 5 championship.
SUBSTATE 4 DISTRICT 8
Schedule — First round: Oelwein (7-13) at Denver (9-13), Monday; Postville (2-19) at New Hampton (8-11), Monday; Semifinals: Oelwein/Denver winner at Beckman Catholic (15-6), Feb. 16; Postville/New Hampton winner at MFL/Mar-Mac (21-1), Feb. 16; District 8 final, Feb. 21
Outlook— Despite losing its regular-season finale to rival Cascade, the IHSAA No. 10 Trailblazers enter postseason play having won six of seven to win the RVC North and were battle-tested along the way. When Beckman is clicking, it has the ability to run away from anyone on any given night, as evidenced in a Jan. 30 beatdown of RVC South champion Wilton and several other quality wins in a rugged conference schedule. The road to escape Substate 4 will be no easy trek as a likely date with AP No. 9 MFL awaits in the District 8 finale and AP No. 7/IHSAA No. 8 Lake Mills (20-0) lingers in the bracket’s upper portion.
