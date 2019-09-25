Karlie Welbes arrived at San Jose Pool on Tuesday night with the extra energy of a city rival in the lanes next to her.
So, the Dubuque Wahlert senior dug down a little deeper, and it resulted in her second automatic state qualifying time of the season. She also contributed to victories in all four of her events as the Golden Eagles defeated Dubuque Senior, 131-55.
“I just told myself I felt good, so I could go all-out and see what I could do,” said Karlie Welbes, who won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.91 to qualify for state after reaching the 500 freestyle standard earlier in the season. “It just happened to be the qualifying time. It’s nice to be able to get this out of the way so I can help the team in other events the rest of the season.
“Last week, we didn’t have the greatest meet (in a loss to state powerhouse Iowa City West). But, since then, everyone has put in a little extra work, and we’ve worked so much better as a team. It felt good to us to have a meet like this tonight.”
Karlie Welbes also won the 100 freestyle in 54.74, anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay that included Tori Michel, Alaina Schmidt and Hayley Welbes that went 1:41.86. Karlie Welbes led off the winning 400 free relay that included Kenna Wolbers, Hayley Welbes and Zoe Heiar and went 3:52.51.
Schmidt also won all four of her events, including a 25.19 in the 50 freestyle and a 1:12.66 in the 100 breaststroke. She swam the second leg of the winning 200 medley relay that included Avery Schmidt, Michel and Heiar and went 1:55.16.
“At the beginning of the season you usually drop time, and at the end of the season, you obviously drop a lot of time, but this is the time of the year where everybody just kind of does OK,” said Alaina Schmidt, a senior. “So, it’s kind of nice to have a meet like this against a city rival to get you a little more motivated.
“You’re swimming against girls you’ve been swimming with in (the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes club program) since you’re 6 or 7 years old. You can relate to them, and you can help each other get through the tough times. You can remind each other that, if you keep putting in the work, the times are going to get that much faster in the end.”
The Eagles got victories from Heiar in the 100 butterfly (1:04.59), Michel in the backstroke (1:00.44) and Maria Kircher in diving (236.50). Wahlert won 10 of the 12 events and established itself as the favorite in next month’s city meet. The Eagles will be seeking their fourth straight city meet title for the first time since 1975-78.
Senior’s victories came from seniors Claire Wedewer and Anna Pfeiffer. Wedewer swam a 2:16.63 to take the 200 individual medley, while Pfeiffer claimed the 500 freestyle in 5:23.52.
“This meet is always so high energy, and we always get so excited for this meet because we know so many people on their team from swimming with them all the time in DASH,” Wedewer said. “And Wahlert is really good competition. That’s good for us. You’re only going to get better when you face good competition.”
The Rams will have another intracity meet at 8 p.m. Monday against Hempstead.