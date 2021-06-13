After soundly defeating Independence in the semifinals, Hempstead suffered a heartbreaker in the championship of the Jesup tournament.
The Mustangs downed Independence, 8-2, to advance to the championship, but West Delaware plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to win the Jesup Tournament, 3-2, over Hempstead on Saturday.
Olivia Francios homered,Lauren Hefel had two hits and Peyton Paulsen allowed just two runs on three hits to earn the win in the cirle as Hempstead beat Independence in the semifinals.
In the championship, Brooke Hanson homered in the seventh to tie the score at two, but West Delaware plated the game-winning run in the bottom half to claim the title. Alivia Schulte went 2-for-4 for the Hawks.
Bobcats split —Western Dubuque handed previously unbeaten North Linn its first loss of the season, 7-3 at the North Scott Invitational. Sydney Kennedy went 3-for-3 with a homer and Meredith Hoerner allowed just one run in a complete-game effort in the circle.
In the second game, WD lost a rematch of last year’s regional final against North Scott, 4-3. Sara Horsfield led the Bobcats with 3-for-3 effort at the plate.
North Scott 10, Dubuque Senior 0 —At Eldridge, Iowa: The Rams were limited to just five hits in a five-inning loss to North Scott on Friday. Sophie Link, Josie Potts, Sam McDonald and Lacey King all had hits for Senior.
PREP BASEBALL
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5, West Delaware 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Braden Hoyer limited the Hawks to just two hits and struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings of the non-conference game at Mount Mercy University.
Muscatine 4, West Delaware 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Muskies scored single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh to win the non-conference game at Kennedy High School.
(Friday’s late games)
Western Dubuque 14-1, Cedar Rapids Washington 2-7 — At Farley, Iowa: Sawyer Nauman went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBIs to power the Bobcats in the opener. Jake Goodman and Bryn Vantiger added a pair of hits, Isaac Then drove in three, and Ryan Klostermann fanned six in the five-inning complete-game win. In the nightcap, Nauman doubled, but the Bobcats (7-6) managed only four other hits.
Linn-Mar 8-4, Dubuque Wahlert 2-14 — At Petrakis Park: Aaron Savary went 3-for-4, while Jake Brosius, Tommy Specht, Jared Walter, Carson Cummer and Garrett Kadolph added two hits each as the Golden Eagles earned the Mississippi Valley Conference split. Brosius drove in four runs. In the opener, Brosius and Specht led Wahlert with three hits apiece, and Brosius homered.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-2, Dubuque Senior 2-8 — At Senior: Cole Smith, Gavin Guns and Mason Kunkel had two hits each, and Kobe Meyer scattered four hits in six innings of work as the Rams (7-9) earned the MVC split. In the opener, Joel Wilbricht collected two of Senior’s four hits, and Alex Reavell homered.
Jesup 3, Cascade 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: Eighth-grader Cooper Hummel took the hard-luck loss after allowing only three hits in five innings of work. The Cougars (7-4) managed only three and lost for the second straight time after a seven-game winning streak.
Clayton Ridge 7, Starmont 1 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Brandon Thiese went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and Eliot Kelly added a pair of hits to lead the Eagles to the win. Caleb and Caden Helle combined to scatter six hits as Clayton Ridge improved to 2-8.
Easton Valley 7, Bellevue 4 — At Miles, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking went 3-for-4, and Jackson Mueller drove in two runs for Bellevue (2-7) in the loss.
DeWitt Central 12-10, Maquoketa 2-0 — At DeWitt, Iowa: The Cardinals fell to 6-6 after dropping both games against their former WaMaC Conference rivals. Noah Thein tossed a three-hitter in the opener, and Boomer Johnson struck out 10 in a two-hitter for the Sabers (8-2) in the nightcap.
Monticello 11, Maquoketa Valley 9 — At Monticello, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley trailed, 11-3, after three innings and nearly completed the comeback before falling to 6-5 with the non-conference defeat.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
East Dubuque 6, Dubuque Packers 4 —At Petrakis Park: Layne Boyer went 2-for-4 with two doubles to lead East Dubuque over the Packers.
Farley 10, Placid 2 — At Farley, Iowa: Andy Seabrooke, Craig Kerper and Derek Hardin had two hits apiece as the Hawks advanced past Placid in the second round of the Farley Tournament. Seabrooke allowed just two hits over five innings two earn the victory on the mound.