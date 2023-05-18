The turning point in an intracity baseball game usually doesn’t come quite this early.
But senior right-handed pitcher Bryce Rudiger shook off a rocky start, found his groove and led Dubuque Wahlert to a 4-1 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Wednesday night at Core Field. The Class 3A No. 6 Golden Eagles improved to 4-0 by completing the home-and-home Mississippi Valley Conference sweep, while Hempstead dropped to 0-2.
The Mustangs appeared to be in business right away, as leadoff man Justin Potts stroked a triple to right field in the bottom of the first. But Rudiger struck out Gage Bishop, coaxed Jonny Muehring into a line out and fanned Curt Saunders to end the threat.
“That gave me a lot of confidence,” said Rudiger, who allowed five hits and struck out eight. “My defense played really well behind me from the beginning, which helps. And it helped that I kept my composure after that big hit.
“I just tried to take deep breaths, take my time, be patient, trust my boys behind me and throw strikes. By the second or third inning, I felt like I found a good groove and a good rhythm, and we went from there.”
Wahlert opened the scoring in the fourth after Patrick Fitzgerald led off with a solid single to left field, took second on an errant pickoff attempt and reached third on Rudiger’s ground out. After Seamus Crahan reached on a two-out hit batsman, Fitzgerald scored on a first-and-third steal play.
“It’s so big in close games like this to score that first run,” Fitzgerald said. “Every at-bat matters and every run matters. Gage is a really good pitcher, and we knew we had to make the most of our opportunities. We just needed that first run to get the momentum going a little bit.”
The Eagles doubled the lead with a two-out rally an inning later. Jack Walsh and Bode Nagelmaker started the rally with singles, and Fitzgerald made it 2-0 when his liner landed on the right-field foul line.
“It was close, but it was in play for sure,” Fitzgerald said. “It was nice to get another run there, because I know our pitchers like to pitch with a little bigger lead than just one run.”
Hempstead finally got to Rudiger in the bottom of the fifth. Cade Reisner led off with a single, advanced on a Brody Ruffridge bunt took third on a wild pitch and scored when Potts grounded out to Fitzgerald at second base.
After his leadoff triple, Potts added a two-out double in the third, but the Mustangs couldn’t push him across. They also stranded Muehring at third after he led off the fourth with a single and advanced to third.
“We put together some better at-bats than we did (Tuesday) night, and we did have some opportunities, but we just couldn’t get that big hit,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “The big one was the first inning. That kind of set the tone for Wahlert, and they kind of rolled from there.
“We don’t have a lot of experience, and we have guys in roles they’re not quite used to yet. But, those are things we’re working on and they’ll get better as we go.”
Wahlert added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Carter Brant and Nagelmaker walked before Fitzgerald executed a perfect safety squeeze to drive in the first run. Will Specht went the other way for a two-out single to right field to plate the second.
“Hempstead has a really good team, so it was important to get a little more cushion for Bryce,” Fitzgerald said. “Those two runs were big. It’s a little easier pitching with a three-run lead than a one-run lead. We got a few timely at-bats in that inning and got it done.”
Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher likes the way his team has started the season.
“We’re still a long way from what our consistent lineup will be and what we think we can be, but it is nice to start out 4-0,” he said. “The guys have been great. This is a team that hasn’t played a lot of games together just yet, but they agree with the decisions we’ve made so far because they know it’s in the best interest of the team. That’s huge. It’s been a fun week so far.”
