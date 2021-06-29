After a one-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 35th annual Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game returns next month.
The All-Star Game will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 in Worthington and will be followed by the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame inductions. The Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League owns a 10-6 lead over the Prairie League in the series since the format shifted from a North vs. South format.
Here are the starters and reserves for each team:
EASTERN IOWA HAWKEYE LEAGUE
Manager: Scott Harris (Farley)
STARTING LINEUP
Pitcher: T.J. Deardorff (Dyersville)
Catcher: Aaron Wulfekuhle (Farley)
First base: Riley LeGrand (Dyersville)
Second base: Alex Savary (Dubuque Budweisers)
Shortstop: Alex Vaassen (Farley)
Third base: Brett LaMere (Key West)
Left field: Ryan Mabe (Rickardsville)
Centerfield: Andrew Mescher (Monticello)
Right field: Bryce Simon (Cascade)
Designated hitter: Ben Ogden (Worthington)
RESERVES
Cascade: Brock Simon, Austin Gehl
Dubuque Budweisers: Danny Rogers
Dyersville: Joel Vaske
Farley: Andy Seabrooke
Key West: Nick Woltkamp, Ben Oglesby
Monticello: Matt Holmes
Rickardsville: Jeff Steele
Worthington: Luke Goedken
PRAIRIE LEAGUE
Managers: Eric DeSousa and Max Hoffman (Bernard)
STARTING LINEUP
Pitcher: Charlie Jaeger (Balltown)
Catcher: Riley Reed (Bernard)
First base: Hunter Sherman (East Dubuque)
Second base: Jarred Koos (Bellevue)
Shortstop: Logan Zarra (Holy Cross)
Third base: Dylan Pardoe (Epworth)
Left field: Damon Jaeger (Placid)
Centerfield: Isaac Evans (Zwingle)
Right field: Tucker Mai (Dubuque Packers)
Designated hitter: Connor Grant (Peosta)
RESERVES
Balltown: Jimmy McDermott
Bellevue: Luke Carroll
Bernard: Trace Hoffman
Dubuque Packers: Christian Castro
East Dubuque: Layne Boyer
Holy Cross: Sam Noel
Peosta: Nate Ramler
Placid: Marshall McCarty
Zwingle: Maguire Fitzgerald
HALL OF FAME INDUCTIONS
The Hall of Fame inductees include Dubuque's Mark Gassmann, Farley's Scott Harris, Rickardsville's Phil Klein, Pleasant Grove's Gery "Baldy" McDermott and Cascade's Marty Sutherland and Pat Weber. Worthington's Darrell Tucker will be inducted as an umpire, and Dyersville's Donnie Ungs will be honored as a contributor.
They will be honored during a Hall of Fame dinner/program on at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 9 at Happy's Place in Key West, Iowa. Tickets for the dinner/program can be purchased from Hall of Fame committee members Gary Langel or Rich Knepper and cost $20 per person.