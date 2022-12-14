Jada Wills will play for a national championship tonight.
The former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic all-stater has played a key defensive role in Drake University’s run to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship match against Boston College at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. First serve is set for 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs (30-7) recorded the first four postseason victories in program history during the run to the final. They scratched out a 3-2 victory over Weber State in the first round before sweeping Grand Canyon, Pacific and Davidson.
On Sunday, Wills contributed 12 digs, two aces and an assist in a 25-21, 25-22, 25-12 victory at Davidson, N.C. In 37 matches this season, the 5-foot-10, junior defensive specialist/libero has accumulated 691 digs, 91 assists, 12 aces and one kill while raising her career dig total to 1,220.
Wills earned second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference accolades this season after posting 597 digs, the second-highest total in the league. She also earned MVC and all-district academic honors with a 3.82 GPA in management and organizational leadership.
Last month, the Bulldogs came within a single game of winning the MVC tournament and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. But, they dropped a 25-20, 19-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13 decision to Northern Iowa and landed the opportunity in the NIVC tournament.
Kubitz among NDSU leaders — Nick Kubitz, a 6-2, 225-pound junior linebacker who prepped at Dubuque Senior, ranks third in total tackles for the third-seeded North Dakota State University football team that will meet seventh-seeded Incarnate Word on Friday in the semifinals of the Football Championship Series playoffs. Kickoff from Fargo, N.D., is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
Kubitz has 26 unassisted tackles and 32 solos for 58 tackles in 13 games, including nine starts. He also has 5.5 tackles for 15 yards in losses, one sack, four pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and one interception with a 17-yard return.
Kubitz made one solo tackle, four assisted tackles and one pass breakup in the Bison’s 27-9 quarterfinal victory over Samford this weekend as NDSU improved to 11-2 after going 7-1 and finishing second to South Dakota State in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. NDSU is the defending national champion and has won nine titles in the last 11 seasons.
Top-seeded South Dakota State plays No. 4 Montana State in the other semifinal.
A-R-C honors Loras’ Fleckenstein — The American Rivers Conference named Loras College senior guard Madison Fleckenstein as its female athlete of the week on Monday. The Dubuque Hempstead grad led the Duhawks women’s basketball team with 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists in an upset win over No. 9-ranked UW-Eau Claire on Saturday night. She also had 12 points and six rebounds in a loss at UW-Platteville. Fleckenstein averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds each game. The Duhawks are 6-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
UD’s McCants feted by A-R-C — University of Dubuque sophomore guard Jaylin McCants, a native of Galesburg, Ill., earned the A-R-C male athlete of the week award after he helped the men’s basketball team go 2-0 with back-to-back home victories over Augustana (65-59) and Nebraska Wesleyan (69-65 OT). McCants shot 50% from the field while averaging 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 19.5 points per game. The Spartans improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in A-R-C play.
Pride hit 4 national standards — The Clarke University track team hit four NAIA national meet standards over the weekend in Davenport, Iowa. They included Noah Church with a 14:08.40 in the 3K race walk, Brody Deitering with 4,361 points in the heptathlon, James Vandun with 4,205 points in the heptathlon and Benjamin Vasquez with a 15:09.01 in the 3K race walk.
