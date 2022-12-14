wills

Former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic all-stater Jada Wills helped Drake University reach tonight’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship match. The Bulldogs host Boston College at the Knapp Center in Des Moines at 6 p.m.

Jada Wills will play for a national championship tonight.

The former Dubuque Hempstead and Dyersville Beckman Catholic all-stater has played a key defensive role in Drake University’s run to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship match against Boston College at the Knapp Center in Des Moines. First serve is set for 6 p.m.

