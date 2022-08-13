BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
For the third consecutive summer and the fourth time overall, the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association will pay a visit to Maquoketa Speedway tonight.
The racing card at the Jackson County Fairgrounds racetrack concludes a three-event swing through Eastern Iowa, following Columbus Junction Speedway on Thursday night and Davenport Speedway on Friday night. All three nights feature $5,000-to-win paydays for the main event.
The MLRA series made its debut in Maquoketa in 2013, when Travis Dickes, of Madison, Neb., took the main event. Chris Simpson, of Oxford, Iowa, claimed the feature win in 2020, and Tony Jackson Jr., of Lebanon, Mo., won last summer.
Through Thursday night, Chad Simpson, of Mount Vernon, Iowa, led the season points standings with 2,805 and a 170-point cushion on Johnny Scott, of Las Cruces, N.M., and a 260-point advantage over Kolby Vandenbergh, of Ashland, Ill. Fourth-place Daniel Hilsabeck, of Earlham, Iowa, is 405 points out of the lead, and Steve Stultz, of Peoria, Ariz., is 705 points back in fifth place.
Tonight’s card also includes support-class racing in the IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and INEX Legends division.
Grandstand tickets for the Lucas Oil MLRA series race at Maquoketa are $20 for adults, children (ages 5-12) are $5, and age four and under are free. Pit passes cost $35. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m., the grandstand at 5 p.m., hot laps are at 6 p.m., with racing to follow.
Maquoketa Speedway postponed its weekly racing card last week due to excessive heat index.
BELMONT’S ROGERS TO REPRESENT TEAM USA
Rylee Rogers, a junior from Belmont, Wis., represented Team USA at the softball classic in Sydney and Brisbane, Australia, last month. The American roster included four players from Wisconsin, five from Arizona, one from California and one from Colorado.
The event took place on the Olympic stadium field in Sydney and Talobilla Park in Brisbane. Team USA won both of its games and participated in a camp/scrimmage.
Rogers helped Belmont win a regional championship this spring and also competed with the Lady TCP Posse 18U squad that won the World Series of Softball in Sun Prairie, Wis., last summer. The Posse team will be honored at the Brewers game on Sept. 10 in Milwaukee.
LONG-TIME WIAA OFFICIAL KAGE RETIRES
Julie Kage, administrative coordinator for the executive director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for the past 34 years, retired at the end of last month. In a corresponding move, Kristin Britz began her position as administrative assistant for executive director Stephanie Hauser earlier this week.
Kage served as assistant to three different directors during her career, including Doug Chickering, Dave Anderson and Hauser. Since joining the staff in 1988, she had various responsibilities in addition to assisting the executive director in the day-to-day operations of the association, including assisting the executive director with conference realignment, coaches’ ejections and minimum weight requirements in wrestling.
Britz joins the WIAA after most recently serving one year in the Stevens Point Area School District. Following a stint as attendance secretary at P.J. Jacobs Junior High School from August 2021 until January 2022, she became the school’s head secretary.
