The best season in Dubuque Wahlert softball history came to a close on Friday.
Unfortunately, it ended with the Golden Eagles’ first losing streak of the season.
Estherville Lincoln Central scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Wahlert, 4-2, in the Iowa Class 3A third-place game at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Tierani Teslow and Ruth Tauber were named to the all-tournament team.
The Eagles, who hadn’t lost consecutive games all year, closed the season 32-10. Wahlert had lost to Davenport Assumption, 7-5, in Wednesday’s state semifinal.
“Things didn’t go our way,” Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “When you go down there, you know you have to play clean ball and limit your mistakes and Wednesday along with today we just didn’t do that.”
The Eagles committed two errors in Friday’s game. Three of Estherville Lincoln Central’s four runs were unearned.
But, overall, the season can be considered a success.
Wahlert won a Mississippi Valley Conference championship, reached its second consecutive state tournament and third overall, and reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history.
Don’t forget, this is a program just two seasons removed from a 2-30 campaign.
“Getting to the state tournament last year was a huge springboard for us,” Lang said. “The girls were hungry in the offseason to get back there. They worked hard all offseason, all season. I don’t know, it’s a great group of girls, they work their butts off, and I can’t say enough about them.”
Wahlert saw three seniors — first baseman/pitcher Teslow, catcher Bailey Welu and outfielder Nora King — start for the final time.
Teslow struck out eight over five innings in the circle on Friday, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and a walk. She and King also drove in runs during a two-run sixth inning.
“It’s not easy (to say goodbye to the seniors) by any means. They’ve meant so much to me, to this program,” Lang said. “Even though they’re gone, they’re going to be playing a huge role for years to come with how much fun they had, the interactions they had with the girls. You’re going to miss the production, the leadership and the camaraderie.”
But, the cupboard will still be pretty full next season and beyond.
Tauber, Julia Roth, Sadie Schultz, Addison Klein and Kylie Sieverding will just be sophomores next season. Anna Roling will be the team’s veteran and will be one of just two juniors.
The future on Kane Street is definitely bright.
“We’ve got some big holes to fill. Our girls, seeing them and how they handled the loss to Assumption, seeing their faces and how they reacted, this offseason I know they’re going to be hungry,” Lang said. “They’re going to be even hungrier than they were last year.”