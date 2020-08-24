FARLEY, Iowa — Matt Scherrman enjoyed every moment he spent continuing a deep-rooted family baseball tradition this summer.
And he’ll head back to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh early next month with one last championship memory.
Scherrman, a shortstop/pitcher from Wheaton, Ill., capped a memorable season on Sunday by helping Farley defeat Dyersville, 5-4, in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoff championship game at Farley Park. Playing for his grandfather, Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame manager Paul Scherrman, he earned a spot on the EIHL all-star team and helped the Hawks win the season-opening Bellevue Tournament as well as the Prairie League and EIHL playoff championships.
“There was so much uncertainty this spring, especially after our college season was pretty much completely canceled, so it felt really good to have a season,” Matt Schermann said. “But it was that much more special because I had the opportunity to live here and play for my grandpa. A lot of kids don’t get that kind of opportunity, so I’m extremely thankful.
“If you go back to June, we were one of the only leagues in the country to be playing ball, and it was really competitive. It was that way all summer. I’m so glad I had this opportunity, and it’s something I’d definitely love to do again. Who wouldn’t?”
Scherrman, who plans to play in the opening round of the Bernard Tournament next weekend before heading back to school, went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored in the championship game Sunday. He also struck out three in two innings of hitless relief to earn the save.
Dyersville jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, when leadoff man Isaac Evans knocked in a run by reaching on an error and Riley LeGrand followed with an infield single to drive in another run.
Farley responded in the bottom half of the inning to tie it. Tony Anstoetter doubled in a run, and Scherrman scored on a wild pitch.
The Hawks went ahead for good with a three-run fourth inning. Robbie Anstoetter led off with a walk, Scherrman singled, and Tony Anstoetter delivered an RBI single to left-centerfield. Scherrman scored on another wild pitch, and Craig Kerper drove in what amounted to the winning run with a double.
“We kind of had to come from behind all day,” Tony Anstoetter said. “We really had to grind out at-bats, which is what we typically do. We grind out at-bats, get guys on base and come up with a few timely hits.
“It’s always a great feeling to win a few tournaments every summer, especially because we have a tough draw in pretty much every tournament we’re in.”
Dyersville made things interesting in the fifth. T.J. Deardorff walked, Aaron Savary drew a hit batsman, and Quinn Baumhover doubled off the top of the left-field fence to drive in two runs. He missed a home run by inches.
• Farley scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Cascade, 5-4, in the second semifinal game earlier in the day. Savary pitched a gem in the first semifinal, a 2-0 victory over Key West.
• Rickardsville beat Bernard, 7-3, also on Sunday to win the Pleasant Grove Tournament.