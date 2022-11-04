Wahlert Vs. Senior Swim
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt has already reached the state qualifying standard in the 100-yard backstroke. She is the top seed for Saturday’s regional meet at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

A capsule look at Saturday’s Iowa swimming regional involving the Dubuque schools:

When — Diving took place Thursday night and the swimming events will be contested Saturday afternoon, both at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. This is the third consecutive season the DCSD Aquatic Center has hosted the meet.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.