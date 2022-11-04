A capsule look at Saturday’s Iowa swimming regional involving the Dubuque schools:
When — Diving took place Thursday night and the swimming events will be contested Saturday afternoon, both at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center. This is the third consecutive season the DCSD Aquatic Center has hosted the meet.
Participating schools — Cedar Falls, Davenport North, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, Iowa City High, Waterloo West.
Who advances — There are six swimming regionals in the state. The number of state swimming qualifiers four years ago increased from 24 to 32 in each event, while the number of state diving qualifiers increased from 30 to 32. The state has also established qualifying standards for each swimming event, based on the average 16th-place finisher in the five previous state meets. Swimmers who meet those qualifying standards at any time during the season will still be required to compete and finish the event at regionals to be eligible for state. Dubuque Wahlert’s Avery Schmidt has already reached the standard in the 100 backstroke.
The field of 32 state qualifiers consists of all swimmers who have met qualifying standards and competed in that event at the regional meet. The rest of the qualifying field will be filled from the next fastest regional times from swimmers who did not meet the state standard during the season. Regional champions from each event are automatic qualifiers for the state meet regardless of time. There are no qualifying standards in the relay events. Regional champions, plus the next fastest 26 times, will qualify for state.
Other regional sites — Clinton, Fort Dodge, Johnston, Linn-Mar, Waukee.
TOP DUBUQUE PERFORMANCES
(The regional’s fastest times in each event, as well as Dubuque’s top performers.)
200 medley relay — 1, Cedar Falls (Sutton Paulsen, Baylee Lehmann, Kokone Kumazaki, Sophia Mason) 1:53.85; 2, Hempstead (Nora Davis, Emma Oberhoffer, Callie Dolphin, Kenzie Tomkins) 1:56.59; 3, Wahlert (Avery Schmidt, Kelly Snyder, Brooke Wuebker, Taylor Borgerding) 1:56.60; 4, Senior (Kaitlyn Vantiger, Molly Gilligan, Savanna Koch, Josie Norton) 1:57.33.
200 freestyle — 1, Grace Hoeper (IC High) 1:55.93; 4, Gilligan (Senior) 2:04.12; 7, Davis (Hempstead) 2:07.00; 12, Kayla Wuebker (Wahlert) 2:09.26; 14, Kate Duehr (Hempstead) 2:09.99.
200 individual medley — 1, Hoeper (IC High) 2:10.53; 3, Gilligan (Senior) 2:19.86; 8, Duehr (Hempstead) 2:24.25; 11, Schmidt (Wahlert) 2:25.57; 14, Dolphin (Hempstead) 2:26.98.
50 freestyle — 1, Hoeper (IC High) 24.16; 5, Gilligan (Senior) 25.71; 7, Schmidt (Wahlert) 25.81; 11, Vantiger (Senior) 26.44; 13, Brooke Wuebker (Wahlert) 26.49; 14, Tomkins (Hempstead) 26.64.
100 butterfly — 1, Hoeper (IC High) 57.61; 2, Gilligan (Senior) 1:02.41; 4, Dolphin (Hempstead) 1:03.30; 5, Koch (Senior) 1:03.32; 9, Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:04.58; 13, Brooke Wuebker (Wahlert) 1:07.16; 15, Evie Hall (Senior) 1:07.47.
100 freestyle — 1, Hoeper (IC High) 52.84; 4, Gilligan (Senior) 55.85; 8, Schmidt (Wahlert) 57.38; 9, Tomkins (Hempstead) 57.59; 10, Brooke Wuebker (Wahlert) 57.68; 13, Borgerding (Wahlert) 58.16; 15, Davis (Hempstead) 58.49.
500 freestyle — 1, Hoeper (IC High) 5:16.08; 6, Gilligan (Senior) 5:40.88; 10, Duehr (Hempstead) 5:43.55; 13, Kayla Wuebker (Wahlert) 5:50.98.
200 freestyle relay — 1, Decorah (Julia Alberts, Maeley Nefzger, Katerina Kovarik, Paige Werner) 1:42.31; 4, Senior (Vantiger, Norton, Koch, Gilligan) 1:48.29; 5, Wahlert (Brooke Wuebker, Borgerding, Snyder, Kayla Wuebker) 1:49.20; 7, Hempstead (Tomkins, Oberhoffer, Duehr, Dolphin) 1:50.62.
100 backstroke — 1, Schmidt (Wahlert) 59.55; 6, Vantiger (Senior) 1:03.72; 9, Davis (Hempstead) 1:05.59; 13, Borgerding (Wahlert) 1:06.66; 14, Gilligan (Senior) 1:06.89.
100 breaststroke — 1, Baylee Lehmann (Cedar Falls) 1:10.20; 4, Oberhoffer (Hempstead) 1:13.26; 6, Schmidt (Wahlert) 1:14.27; 7, Gilligan (Senior) 1:14.50; 10, Duehr (Hempstead) 1:15.71; 11, Snyder (Wahlert) 1:16.08.
400 freestyle relay — 1, Cedar Falls (Mason, Paulsen, Paige Wilson, Taytem Lehmann) 3:47.80; 3, Senior (Gilligan, Norton, Koch, Vantiger) 3:54.35; 4, Wahlert (Schmidt, Brooke Wuebker, Kayla Wuebker, Borgerding) 3:54.50; 5, Hempstead (Tomkins, Duehr, Dolphin, Davis) 3:59.17.)
