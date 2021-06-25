In the midst of a seven-game losing streak, it may seem a little off base to say a team is playing some good ball.
But you could make that argument for the Dubuque Senior softball team.
The Rams lost a handful of tight contests against quality opponents during that seven-game slide, but got themselves back on track Thursday with a 7-0, 6-1 doubleheader sweep over rival Dubuque Wahlert on Thursday at Wiegand Field.
“It was well-timed,” Senior coach Kevin Steines said. “Hopefully this will kind of spark us and get us going for the last two weeks of the season.”
Steines said his team has been competitive in most games and hopes Thursday’s wins will get them over the hump.
“We lost two in the last inning at Davenport North and last night we were up, 3-1, against Cedar Falls and lost, 5-3, so we have been right there,” Steines said. “The two things that have hurt us have been timely hitting and that mental error at key times. Hopefully this will get us going.”
After plating a run in the first inning of Game 1, the Rams did the rest of the offensive damage in the third. Brylee Gaherty led off with a double, Sophie Link followed with an RBI base hit, and Emma Link added a run-scoring double.
Aubree Steines reached on an error, Samantha McDonald singled and Josie Potts had the big blow with a two-run double to left-center. Rayghan Hansen capped off the outburst with an RBI single to give Senior a 7-0 advantage. The Rams had five hits and sent 10 hitters to the plate in the inning.
“Our second time around, we kind of got the hang of it and everyone started to put the bat on the ball,” Potts said. “Everyone contributed in that inning.”
It proved to be more than enough offense for Senior starting pitcher Meredith Gatto, who carried a perfect game into the sixth inning. The sophomore tossed a gem, allowing just one hit in a complete-game effort.
“I was pretty proud of it,” Gatto said. “You don’t see that too often in high school.”
The only blemish of Gatto’s night was a base hit by Wahlert’s Emma Kelzer to center that was nearly snagged on a diving effort by Hansen. As she made contact with the ground, the ball squirted out of her glove.
“That was a great play,” Gatto said. “She tried her hardest to get to that ball for me.”
Much like the first game, Senior provided the bulk of its offense in one inning in the nightcap. The Rams (9-19) used a five-run third inning to carry them to a win.
Hansen led off with a single, stole second and scored on a base hit from Gaherty. Sophie Link then dropped down a perfect bunt-hit that plated Gaherty after a throwing error. Emma Link reached on an error, and Steines roped a triple to complete the big inning for the Rams.
Wahlert (2-23) scored its only run on a Kayla Wuebker bloop single that plated Izzy Pfeiffer.
While the wins aren’t there, Wahlert coach Ashley Cullen continues to see his team improve each game.
“We have been fighting hard all year, we’re getting better, we’re getting better at committing to making the plays,” Cullen said. “We are just young, but we are starting to play defense. If we can stop that one inning, we are in the game. Every game there is that one inning that we struggle a little bit and it gets away from us a little bit.”