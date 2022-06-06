Three girls city soccer players and one boy earned first-team recognition when the Mississippi Valley Conference released its all-divisional teams on Monday.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Elena Kapparos and Kaylee Herrig each landed on the top Valley Division team, while Dubuque Wahlert’s Liliana Marrero-O’Hea was a first-team pick in the Mississippi Division.
Dubuque Senior goalkeeper Jimmy Berna was the city’s only first-team selection on the boys side.
Hempstead’s Lydia Hefel and Maddy Bowers, and Senior’s Fantu Andrews were second-team selections in the girls Valley Division, while Wahlert’s Ana Rivera and Western Dubuque’s Faith Krapfl earned similar recognition in the Mississippi Division.
Wahlert’s Katie Cushman and Emma Donovan, Western Dubuque’s Leah Digmann and Alyssa Lux, Hempstead’s Audrey Hruska and Olivia Kennedy, and Senior’s Leah Chandlee and Savannah Snyder earned honorable mention.
For the boys, Senior’s Nyle Jenkins and Kyle Konrardy, Hempstead’s Caleb Christiansen, Wahlert’s Brant Perry, and Western Dubuque Schuyler Ridenour were second-team selections.
Wahlert’s Jackson Haugen and Alex Eisbach, WD’s Brody Staner and Caleb Willenbring, Hempstead’s Alex Tackney and Aidan Rhoad, and Senior’s Owen Hull and Jose Rubio earned honorable mention.
