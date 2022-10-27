The Galena volleyball team continues to be unfazed, even as the stakes get higher.
The Illinois Class 1A No. 2-ranked Pirates improved to 36-1 on the season with a straight-set victory over Pecatonica in the regional semifinals, 25-16, 25-17, on Wednesday in Rockford, Ill.
Gracie Furlong powered the Pirates with 13 kills, Addie Hefel delivered 20 digs and Julia Townsend dished out 29 assists. Taylor Hilby collected nine kills and 16 digs, and Paeton Hyde smashed five kills and was the team leader in blocks with nine.
Galena advanced to tonight’s regional final against Lena-Winslow (26-9) in Rockford.
River Ridge 2, Forreston 1 — At Annawan, Ill.: The Wildcats (17-14-3) edged Forreston in an Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22. River Ridge advanced to meet host and top seed Annawan tonight in a regional final matchup.
Pecatonica 3, Stockton 0 — At Rockford, Ill.: Emily Broshous floored 11 kills, Whittney Sullivan had 27 digs and Kacy Wright added 23 assists, but the Blackhawks (14-17-2) saw their season come to an end with a tightly-contested regional quarterfinal loss on Tuesday, 25-22, 18-25, 25-22.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Coe 3, Dubuque 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Emma Powell downed nine kills and had 11 digs, but the Spartans (10-16, 4-4 American Rivers Conference) were swept, 25-22, 25-19, 25-12. Kaylynn Murray and Katie Wright contributed 11 digs apiece for UD, while Murray also chipped in 17 assists.
Wahlert grad Grace Lueken led Coe (21-5, 8-0) with nine kills, while Western Dubuque product Maddie Maahs had a team-high 31 assists. Galena native Maggie Furlong added seven kills, and Western Dubuque grad Maddie Harris contributed three digs for Coe.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-La Crosse 2, UW-Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Emma Ball stopped six shots in goal, but the Pioneers (12-5-1, 3-3 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) were blanked at home.
