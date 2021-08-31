EPWORTH, Iowa — The Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert volleyball teams each had something to prove heading into their rivalry match Tuesday night.
The Bobcats were looking to extend a four-match winning streak against the Golden Eagles dating to 2019, while Wahlert was looking to break that trend and start one of its own.
WD defeated Wahlert three times last year, including in the Class 4A Region 7 championship to go to state. Before that, though, the Golden Eagles got the best of the Bobcats five times in a row from 2016-2018.
This one belonged to Western Dubuque — in convincing fashion.
The Bobcats used a 6-0 run in the first to set the tone and never looked back in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-20 sweep.
“I thought we played fantastic volleyball tonight,” WD coach Megan Scherrman said. “Our goal has kind of been to get in a rhythm. We had a little bit of a rough start but then I thought we played three solid games of volleyball. It’s always going to be a battle against Wahlert. Everyone wants to bring their ‘A’ game, so it was a good match for us.”
Wahlert came out hot in the first set, taking three of the first four points behind two kills from Addie Poppe, but the Bobcats answered with a 4-0 run to take the lead.
Trailing, 8-7, WD (2-1) took control by running off six unanswered points behind kills from Franny Heiburger, Maddie Harris and a Meredith Bahl drop shot. They put the opener away with an 8-2 run using the right arm of Harris, who had four of her team-high 15 kills during that stretch.
“After that run, I think we got in their heads and they were just down on themselves,” Harris said. “We beat them in the first set in the mental game.”
The second set was all Western Dubuque. The Bobcats capitalized on a Wahlert service error to open and strung off the first seven points, keyed by Libby Lansing’s two kills and a block, to take control early. The closest the Eagles could get was 13-7 on another Poppe stuff, but WD had too big of a cushion and capitalized on multiple Eagle errors.
“We weren’t taking care of the ball very well,” Wahlert coach Paige Griffith said. “First ball contact wasn’t on and when it was, the second or third was going wrong. We did see some good things tonight, but we were just compounding mistake after mistake.”
The young Eagles did show some resiliency in the third set. After WD opened up a 6-1 advantage, Wahlert responded with a 5-0 run to tie it up at 6-6 apiece behind two service aces from Jamie Vondra, who led the team with three. But the Bobcats showed some grit of their own, responding with runs of 5-0, and 4-0 to recapture a 15-7 lead. A Harris kill and ace, and a booming stuff from Meredith Bahl led the charge.
Harris added three more kills and Lansing had an electric stuff at the net in the final seven points to close out the set and match.
Wahlert was paced by Meghan McDonald’s seven kills, Mia Kunnert’s 15 digs, and Olivia Donovan’s 16 assists and two blocks. Ella Meyer led Western Dubuque with 16 digs, Lansing had four blocks and Maddie Maahs contributed 38 assists.
Scherrman summed up her team’s victory quite simply.
“Coach told us we were a well-oiled machine tonight,” Harris said.