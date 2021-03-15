Eric Pollard and Troy Bauer will get a taste of auto racing’s big leagues this week.
The two local drivers have entered the Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The weeklong event will take place on a special red clay surface temporarily covering the legendary NASCAR track.
“It doesn’t come along very often that we can go do something like that on that big of a track and that big of a facility,” said Pollard, the 36-year-old Peosta, Iowa, native who won the IMCA Late Model championship at Farley Speedway last season and will compete in the 604 Late Model class at Bristol. “So, we definitely want to take advantage of the opportunity, go down and see if we can at least make the show.
“I’ve never been there before, so I’m sure it will be a bit of a shock when we pull up and see how big that facility actually is. It’s going to be pretty cool to have a chance to race on a track you see on TV.”
It’s been a while since Bristol Motor Speedway put on an event of this caliber. Twenty years, in fact.
It’s such a popular event in the auto racing world that NASCAR stars such as Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon and Corey LaJoie have committed to running in the event that features eight racing classes — Super Late Models, Open Modifieds, 604 Crate Late Models, 602 Crate Late Models, Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hornets — vying for $500,000 in total purse.
“We usually go down to Florida in the winter, but like I told my wife, as soon as the Bristol Dirt Nationals was posted, we were definitely going to that instead,” said Bauer, who will run in the Sport Mods class. “I don’t travel much in my operation – mostly just up and down the road around here. I get a lot of support from sponsors and friends, but I’m my own operation and it costs a lot of money to travel.
“But this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I’m really looking forward to it.”
By placing 23,000 yards of red clay on top of the concrete surface, Bristol Motor Speedway transformed from a .533, 30-degree banked oval to a .533-mile 19-degree track.
Practice for the event began Saturday and concluded Sunday, when Pollard and Bauer planned to hit the track for the first time after departing Dubuque early Saturday. The week includes a whopping 251 races, culminating with the main shows on Friday and Saturday.