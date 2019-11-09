River Ridge (Ill.) is making quite a name for itself during its first season in the Illinois 8-man Football Association.
The Wildcats took a 12-point lead by halftime and rolled past Schlarman Academy, 42-20, on Friday night in an 8-man state quarterfinal in Hanover, Ill.
River Ridge (8-3) advanced to the state semifinals next Friday against the winner of today’s game between Polo (9-0) and Lowpoint-Washburn (4-4).
After taking an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, the Wildcats pushed the advantage to 20-8 over Schlarman (7-4) at halftime. River Ridge extended the lead to 28-14 in the third quarter and then locked up the win by outscoring Schlarman, 14-6, in the fourth.
Prairie du Chien 10, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 0 — At Galesville, Wis.: The Blackhawks (11-1) pulled off a huge road win in their Wisconsin Division 5 state quarterfinal, and advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 1988.
Prairie du Chien will play top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran (11-1) next Friday with a berth in the state title game at Camp Randall Stadium at stake.
Tyler Hannah scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with five seconds remaining in the first quarter for the Blackhawks, capping a nine-play, 56-yard drive. It proved to be the only touchdown of the game.
The Blackhawks capped a 13-play, 76-yard drive with 3:18 left before halftime with Derek Grondin’s 25-yard field goal.
Mondovi 29, Mineral Point 22 — At Mondovi, Wis.: It was a wild back-and-forth battle in a Wisconsin Division 6 state quarterfinal, but the Buffaloes (12-0) rallied to eliminate the Pointers (11-1).
Mineral Point held a 22-14 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Buffaloes rallied with 15 unanswered points to secure the victory.
Wausau Newman Catholic 49, Belmont 16 — At Middleton, Wis.: The Braves (9-3) closed a strong first season in Wisconsin 8-player, reaching the state semifinals but falling to surging Newman Catholic (12-0).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Loras 108, Concordia (Ill.) 85 — At Loras AWC: Rowan McGowen scored 18 points, Jackson Kolinski added 17 points and Cole Navigato chipped in 16 as the Duhawks won their season opener with the help of putting up 57 points by halftime.