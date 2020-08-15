The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday announced its plans for abbreviated fall and winter sports seasons, as well as changes to spring seasons that will help accommodate schools who play their falls sports in the spring.
The WIAA Board of Control approved the new schedule at its August meeting on Friday in Stevens Point, Wis.
Schools who opt to play their fall seasons in the spring will have a seven-week window for competition.
“The revised calendar emphasizes the Board’s position to accommodate all the sport seasons in 2020-21 with the knowledge a number of member schools having already determined interscholastic activities are not able to be conducted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the WIAA said in a release.
Sports programs unable to start or complete 50% of the fall season, including games and practices, are eligible for a prorated alternate season. If a program finishes 50% of their season, it will be considered a completed season.
Football is scheduled to begin practice on Sept. 7, with the earliest possible game on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The season runs through the week of Nov. 16. The alternate spring football season runs March 8 through the week of May 3, with the earliest game on March 24.
Volleyball also begins Sept. 7, with the season running through the week of Nov. 2. The alternate season would be Feb. 22 through the week of April 12.
Boys and girls cross country programs can begin their seasons Monday, with final competitions the week of Oct. 26. The alternate season runs March 15 through the week of May 3.
Girls golf, girls tennis and girls swimming and diving also begin Monday, with golf running through the week of Oct. 12 and tennis ending the week of Oct. 19. Swimming and diving runs through the week of Nov. 9. Alternate seasons for golf would run March 29 through the week of May 17; tennis runs March 8 through the week of April 26; and swimming and diving would compete between Feb. 15 and the week of April 5.
Boys soccer can begin Sept. 7 with the season ending the week of Nov. 2. The alternate season runs March 22 through the week of May 10.
Girls basketball is set to begin Nov. 16 and run through the week of Feb. 22. The boys begin a week later with the season ending the week of March 1.
Wrestling will get underway on Nov. 23 and end the week of Feb. 15. Gymnastics begin Nov. 16 with the season ending the week of Feb. 22. Boys swimming and diving runs Nov. 23 through the first week of February, and hockey season will be Nov. 16 through the week of Feb. 15.
To accommodate potential fall seasons being played in the spring, the board moved the start of traditional spring sports back a few weeks.
Baseball, softball, track and field and boys golf programs will begin their seasons on April 19 with baseball, softball and track ending the week of June 28. Golf’s season will run through the week of June 14.
Girls soccer seasons will run April 26 through the week of June 28 while boys tennis compete May 3 through the week of June 21.
The Board also addressed a number of other rules and regulations to be modified or suspended in 2020-21 to provide flexibility to members and licensed officials during the pandemic.
• If tournament series are conducted, regional groupings will be implemented (four teams in football).
• All minimum number of contests requirement for tournament eligibility will be suspended in 2020-21.
• All tournament series seeding will be conducted virtually in 2020-21.
• All nonborder out-of-state competitions or practices are strongly discouraged.
• All multiple-team events from outside a host’s region is strongly discouraged.
• Co-op programs that include schools that are unable to participate in activities during 2020-21 may seek other partners to provide opportunities for participation.
• With conference approval, schools whose conference has canceled sports in 2020-21 may seek schedule relief with other conferences as an independent without sanctions or going through the prescribed conference realignment process.
• For 2020-21, programs may schedule contests after they are eliminated from the WIAA tournament or culminating event respective to the sport’s revised season.
• Schools that were unable to conduct their five unrestricted coaching contact days during the 2020 summer may schedule those days during the 2020-21 calendar provided there is one week of no contact prior to the start of the respective season. However, during the closed-session meeting, the Board directed staff to have discussions on coaching contact during 2020-21 placed on the agenda of the September meeting.
• Licensed officials will not drop in classification in 2021-22 if they choose not to renew licensure or are unable to fill a varsity schedule.
“The Board acknowledges all schedules are subject to change if conditions warrant in accordance with local, state and national health guidelines,” the WIAA said.