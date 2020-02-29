It took everything the players had, but Dubuque Hempstead found a way to keep its season alive.
Michael Duax scored a game-high 21 points while pulling down 10 rebounds, and Nick Kaesbauer went a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line through a crucial stretch of the fourth quarter as the Mustangs held off Iowa City Liberty, 52-49, on Friday night in an Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 semifinal at Moody Gymnasium.
“Playoff basketball huh? I’m just really proud of the guys,” Hempstead coach Curt Deutsch said. “We knew that eventually they were going to make a run, and they definitely sped us up there in the fourth quarter. We missed some free throws and open jumpers in the fourth that really could have stretched the lead back out to 14 or 15 points, but the guys did a good job. We made just enough free throws to get out of here with a win.”
The Mustangs (15-7) advanced to the substate final on Tuesday at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids to meet fourth-ranked Cedar Falls (20-2) at 8 p.m. with a trip to the state tournament at stake.
“Give it all we got and hope for the best,” said Kaesbauer, who scored eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 10 for the game. “We can take anybody.”
Hempstead got out to a hot start against the Lightning (10-13), as Duax tossed down a hammer jam and hit a pair of 3-pointers. The University of Northern Iowa recruit finished with 10 points in the opening quarter in helping the Mustangs to a 14-6 advantage.
Things slowed down in the second, as neither team shot the ball well. Hempstead finished the first half 11-for-31 from the field (35 percent), but was strong on the defensive end in holding Liberty to a miserable 16 percent shooting (4-for-24) for a 24-12 lead at the break.
“I thought we were unbelievably locked in on the defensive end,” Deutsch said. “We were taking them out of what they wanted to do and making them uncomfortable. That allowed us to get out in transition and score some easy buckets early. To hold a team to 12 points in one half, you’re doing some great things on the defensive end.”
Duax and Elijah Herrion sank a pair of treys as the Mustangs broke out to their biggest lead of the night, 34-20, with 4 minutes left in the third quarter. However, the Lightning responded by busting out a 2-1-2 half-court trap that slowed Hempstead and got them back in the game.
“We played really good defense in the first half, and that was big cause we weren’t really hitting shots,” Kaesbauer said. “Came out in the second half and they hit us with a punch, but we battled through it and it turned out alright.”
Liberty used a 14-7 spurt over the first 5 ½ minutes the fourth quarter to slash Hempstead’s lead to 44-41, and with the Lightning’s press extended to full court the Mustangs desperately needed to get Kaesbauer the ball.
“They brought it close, but Cam (Davis) and Jamari (Smith) did a great job cutting in front of me to try and draw some defenders,” said Kaesbauer, a 92% free-throw shooter on the season. “Michael got me the ball and I just had to be strong with it. I went to the free-throw line and knocked them down.”
The senior guard’s first pair at the line took the lead to 46-41 with 2:16 to play, then Duax scored in transition with 58 seconds left to extend the advantage to 49-43. With 16.3 seconds remaining, Kaesbauer calmly swished his fifth and sixth free throws of the quarter that put the game out of reach at 51-45.
“He’s shooting 90-some percent from the line on the season for a reason,” Deutsch said. “Anytime we can design up a press breaker to get him the ball and get him a chance to the free-throw line, we have the ultimate confidence in him.”
Now the Mustangs get another crack at the Tigers, who won at Moody Gym, 62-50, a mere 11 days ago.
“We talked about it in the locker room, it doesn’t matter who we play,” Deutsch said. “At this point of the season, you have to make sure you’re the best version of yourself. We’ll have two days of practice to make sure that happens. On Tuesday night, there’s only 16 teams left playing in 4A and we’re just proud to be one of them.”