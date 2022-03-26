Erik Kudronowicz and his Scales Mound Hornets were after one thing this season.
Validation.
Following an historic season full of numerous program firsts, the longtime coach and his group of eight seniors achieved the validation they sought and then some.
Behind a program record 36 wins, the 2021-22 Telegraph Herald All-Area Coach of the Year led Scales Mound to a third-place trophy at the Illinois Class 1A state tournament and became the first boys program from the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division — and Jo Daviess County, for that matter — to ever reach the state tournament.
“The word I’ve been using all season is validation,” said Kudronowicz, who just completed his 16th season leading the Hornets. “Validation for the work we’ve put in place and do day after day. It proved that it works, and we hope to continue to have teams that can have that success and play at a championship level.
“We have a high school of 77 kids, and to be able to win regionals, sectionals and super-sectionals, then play at the state tournament, it’s a testament to these kids, the coaching staff, and the people of Scales Mound.”
That level of dedication began when Kudronowicz took over the program. A Shullsburg, Wis., native and UW-Platteville grad, Kudronowicz taught in Benton, Wis., for four years before coming to Scales Mound and changing the culture in 2006. He learned under Bob Boettcher in Shullsburg and Jim Blaine in Benton — who now leads the Clarke University men’s program.
“Thank you to my mentors,” Kudronowicz said. “You have a Hall of Fame coach from Shullsburg who took me in and helped show me the ropes. I owe a lot to him to get to this point. When I was with the Benton School District, I got the chance to work with Jim Blaine, another mentor that really helped me grow as a coach.”
While Kudronowicz has led the Hornets to four of the program’s six regional championships, they hadn’t won a regional in a decade and were still chasing their first win at the sectional level, let alone a conference title. But, a group of five special seniors would help change the trajectory of the program.
“We all had a great four years playing for the program,” said Ben Werner, who along with Benjamin Vandigo, Collin Fosler, Zayden Ellsworth and Sam Cocagne delivered the most successful season in Hornets history this year. “It took a lot of great relationships built with the coaching staff and friends, and those are relationships I’ll have for the rest of my life. We’ll always be connected on the court, but off the court, too, with the bond we’ve developed.”
When the seniors were sophomores two years ago, the group helped set the previous program record for wins in a season with 24. A shortened COVID-related spring season last year, with no postseason tournament, failed to allow the Hornets to capitalize on that momentum. So, Kudronowicz took his own approach.
“We only played 16 games with no conference schedule,” Kudronowicz said. “So we just put the 16 best teams we could find. We played East Dubuque three times, knowing how good they were. If we were going to accomplish the things we wanted, we’d have to find a way past them. The kids used that schedule to jump start into the summer, the fall workouts, getting in the gym, and doing everything they could at that point.”
Scales Mound only lost to Iowa Class 4A Dubuque Senior on the road and on a neutral floor to Illinois Class 2A’s top-ranked Chicago Leo during the regular season, and the Hornets were ranked No. 1 in the state for the first time in claiming their first conference championship. Over the season, the Hornets topped East Dubuque three times, but the fourth meeting proved to be a war of a regional final that many saw as the true super-sectional — the winner would be the team that could become Jo Daviess County’s first state qualifier.
“As soon as we saw the regional pairings, our coaching staff recognized that was the team we’d have to beat,” said Kudronowicz, whose Hornets rallied and pulled out a 47-39 overtime victory. “No disrespect to the other teams, but they were the most senior-laden team. Those kids have played against each other since fifth or sixth grade. They took it right at us and I thought our kids handled it very well. Our seniors had 8 minutes left in their season and they executed like championship teams do down the stretch. Once we won, a weight was lifted off their shoulders and it really carried us into sectionals, super-sectionals, and ultimately the state tournament.”
The Hornets knocked off Pecatonica to earn their first-ever sectional victory, then claimed their first sectional championship over Sterling Newman Central. After topping Chicago Marshall in the super-sectional, the Hornets were off to the state tournament for the first time at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
“He’s been doing it a long time, and he’s watched us come up as players our whole lives,” Werner said of his coach. “He knew we’d be something special. He plays to our strengths and he’s such a big reason we got so far. He does a great job of listening to us out on the court and trusting our knowledge of the game, like we do his.”
Scales Mound’s magical season hit a major roadblock in the semifinals, as Liberty attacked the basket with relentless aggression and had the Hornets out of sorts in a 75-41 setback — the Hornets’ only loss to a 1A school all season. The team had to rebound with a chance to finish third against Steeleville.
“We had our butts handed to us in the semifinals,” Werner said. “Just did not play our best. The guys were in the dumps and I was too. We’re not playing for a state championship like we wanted, but we had another game and the chance to prove what we were made of. We all reacted very well and got back to being us, the way we were going into the state tournament.”
Vandigo scored 16 points, Werner closed with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Fosler added nine points as the Hornets bounced back to claim the third-place trophy over Steeleville, 55-34. Ellsworth and Cocagne chipped in seven points apiece for a fitting end to a remarkable season.
“You do media rounds as a coach, then I talked to radio on press row and didn’t get back to the locker room until a half hour or so after the game,” Kudronowicz said. “First thing I see in the locker room is Ben Werner telling the guys, ‘That wasn’t us. The season is not over yet. Let’s come out and play Hornet basketball. Only two teams get to close out with wins, and that’s the champion and the third-place team.’ Hearing that from a senior captain, you knew the guys would be ready to go.
“They went out and played Hornet basketball, controlling it from start to finish. We didn’t trail a second in that game and it was a great way to end an amazing season. We wanted a state championship, but to come back and play a great game like that really showed what these guys were all about this year.”