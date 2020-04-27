Throughout their formative basketball years, Claire and Riley Till spent countless hours battling each other in cutthroat games of one-on-one.
The end result wasn’t always pretty, but those intense games fueled the competitive fires that helped both of their athletic dreams come to fruition. The former Dubuque Wahlert standouts worked their way into what is believed to be the first sister/brother tandem to play basketball for the University of Iowa.
Claire played 95 games in four seasons between 2012 and 2016 before a chronic knee injury prematurely ended her basketball career. Riley worked his way up from preferred walk-on to scholarship player, recently completed his Hawkeyes career and will graduate next month. With one season of eligibility remaining, he has committed to play next season at NCAA Division I Cal-Poly as a graduate transfer student.
“I couldn’t even tell you how many games of one-on-one we played when we were growing up, and over half of them ended with someone chipping a tooth or getting hurt or something,” Riley joked. “Siblings can get pretty competitive, obviously, but we definitely pushed each other to get better every day. Whether it was late nights at the gym, working out or just getting shots up, she brought me along, and vice versa.
“Basketball was our life for as long as I can remember. The fact both of us got to play not only Division I basketball but Division I basketball in the Big Ten — the best conference in the country — against some of the best players in the world … that’s pretty special.”
Athletic success runs in the family.
Their mother, Shelley (Bardon) Till helped Western Dubuque to the Iowa state basketball championship in 1987 before playing at Drake University. And their father, Marty Till, played college baseball at the University of Northern Iowa and earned a spot in the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014 after a distinguished career with the Farley Hawks semi-pro team.
Shelley coached Claire as a youngster, and Marty coached Riley during his early years. The two youngsters gravitated toward the hardwood.
“It was both of our dreams growing up to play basketball for the University of Iowa,” Claire said. “When I got that opportunity, I was thrilled. Then, getting to watch Riley in high school work toward that same goal, seeing Iowa give him a shot and ultimately earning a scholarship meant just as much to me as playing at Iowa myself.
“Riley is one of my best friends. I talk to him all the time, and he knows everything there is to know about me. So, for us to share the experience of playing basketball at the University of Iowa, and in a similar time frame, too, was really exciting.”
Riley found a perfect role model in his older sister. Both players inherited dedication and work ethic from their parents, and both had to work for the opportunities they received.
“With Claire being four years older than me, she was always in that next stage of life,” Riley said. “I was in middle school, she was in high school. I was in high school, she was in college ... I benefited from watching her at that next level and it pushed me to get to that level. Going to her games, I could always talk to her about what went right and what went wrong. She was a valuable resource.”
And Claire enjoyed passing those hard-earned lessons on to her younger brother.
“The best advice I gave him was to keep working at it every single day and ignore the outside noise or naysayers or people telling you it’s not going to happen,” Claire said. “My opportunity at Iowa came really late in the recruiting process, and so did his. So we both faced the same adversity. But, like we’ve proven, if you keep believing in yourself, one day it’s going to work out how it’s meant to be.”
Their friendship played a pivotal role in Riley selecting Cal-Poly, which is located in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and just a few hours south of Claire’s home in the Bay Area. She is married to San Francisco 49ers all-pro tight end and former Iowa star George Kittle.
Riley, who contributed 36 points, 24 rebounds and valuable energy to the Hawkeyes in 42 career games, redshirted as a freshman and has one season of eligibility remaining.
“Claire and George have been on me for a while to use my grad transfer year and play in California so I could be closer to them and they can see me play and I can come to some of George’s games,” Riley said. “The second part of the equation was the academics. Cal-Poly has a well-respected masters program that will set me up well for my post-basketball career. The coaches at Iowa spoke on my behalf to the coaches at Cal-Poly, and they were already interested in me. Everything kind of fell into place.
“I could write a book about what these last four years at Iowa have meant to me. There were a lot of highs and a lot of lows, but I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. I got to play for a world-class coaching staff and develop friendships with my teammates, my brothers, that will last the rest of my life. I’m going to miss the everyday stuff with my brothers.”
Claire Till finished her prep career as Wahlert’s third-leading leading scorer with 1,011 career points, despite undergoing three knee surgeries. The injuries slowed her Iowa career, but she finished with 155 points and 184 rebounds in 95 games before a similar injury ended her senior year.
Fortunately, her knee doesn’t give her much trouble despite the five surgeries she underwent. She doesn’t play basketball or run, but she still can work out every day with a few limitations.
“I just have to be careful to not overdo it, but it’s fine,” Claire Till said. “The one thing I learned through all of it is to listen to your body. If something hurts, don’t do it or lighten up or back off or change it up. That serves me pretty well now, but it was a war in high school and college. I know how to operate now, but I didn’t used to.”
Riley and Claire Till joined a small fraternity of brother/sister combos in the Big Ten that includes recent Ohio State hoops standouts Aaron and Cait Craft. Another pair of Wahlert siblings, Steven and Amy Ihm, both starred for the Hawkeyes’ golf teams.