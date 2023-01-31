Padraig Gallagher had a night to remember.
The Beckman Catholic senior broke two school records in a scoring barrage as the Trailblazers blew past Wilton, 78-52, on Monday at Wilton, Iowa.
With his 45-point effort, Gallagher broke a 34-year old school record set by Mike Wiskus in 1989. His eight 3-pointers also set a new Beckman record.
Beckman (13-5) sits in first place in the River Valley North and has won 11 of its last 13 games
BOYS BASKETBALL
Iowa City HIgh 61, Dubuque Hempstead 37 —At Iowa City: Reed Strohmeyer scored a game-high 14 points, but the Mustangs fell on the road.
Lancaster 73, Argyle 46 — At Argyle, Wis.: The Flying Arrows (4-13) earned their second straight win in a blowout.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 85, Boscobel 35 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Wisconsin Division 4 No. 2-ranked Cubans (17-1) got double-digit scoring efforts from six players. Dea Crist and Oliva Olson netted 14 points each, and Jenna Dailey added 13.
Darlington 82, Argyle 12 —At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds (10-8) were dominant on both ends of the court in a 70-point rout.
Highland, 63, Benton 43 — At Benton, Wis.: The Zephyrs fell to 3-16 with a loss to Highland in Six Rivers Conference action.
Galena 50, Orangeville 32 — At Galena, Ill.: Gracie Furlong led Illinois Class 1A top-ranked Galena with 30 points as the Pirates improved to 26-1.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque splits against Ames — At Ames, Iowa: Benny Meyer recorded a hat trick and Jack Leverton stopped all 21 shots he faced on Saturday to lead the Dubuque Saints to a 6-0 win at Ames in Midwest High School Hockey League play. Joseph Ross, Carter Kerkenbush and Blake Sieverding also scored, and Callan Messerich tallied a pair of assists.
On Sunday, Kerkenbush scored twice and Cody Sweeney once for a 3-0 lead, but the Little Cyclones scored the final five goals for a 5-3 win and a weekend split. Dubuque is 8-15-0 for 10th place in the 13-team league.
