MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Dyersville Beckman may have flown under the radar a bit to open the 2021 season, but that’s not going to last long.
Especially at the rate seniors Kiersten Schmitt, Leah Wessels and Olivia Hogan are performing for the Trailblazers.
The hard-hitting Schmitt delivered 18 kills, Wessels added 31 assists and Hogan provided 13 digs to top 1,000 in her career as the Class 2A No. 12-ranked Blazers swept Maquoketa, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15, on Tuesday night at Maquoketa High School.
“We have a great bunch of seniors right now,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “They’re leading this team. They’ve put a lot of time in and it’s really showing now. It’s good to see.”
Schmitt, an Iowa State University recruit, ranks second in all of Iowa with 179 kills this season. The 6-foot right-side hitter is averaging six kills per set so far this fall for Beckman (13-1).
“I think this year we’re all about trying to have fun while playing really good volleyball,” Schmitt said. “This past weekend, we played some really good teams and came out on top. I feel like so far this season, we’re all having a lot of fun and putting tons of effort in and we want to make it down to state again. That’s our goal.”
Despite its surprisingly low ranking, Beckman has designs on a state tournament run after an early exit in regionals last fall.
“We can’t control the rankings,” Troutman said. “We can control how we play and that will take care of itself if we keep playing well.”
Wessels ranks third in the state with 326 assists, delivering an impressive 11 per set for the Blazers. She’s benefited not only from Schmitt, but other strong hitters such as Jenna Lansing, Shelby Pirc and Lauren Osterhaus.
“It’s really fun, and the girls I play with all get along really well,” said Wessels, who played varsity as a sophomore and junior but is the starting setter for the first time in her career. “I just put the ball where they need it and they do a great job passing it right to me. It’s been a lot of fun and we’re playing pretty well so far. I’m putting in a lot of work at practice, and it’s a lot of fun, too.”
Hogan sits 37th in the state with 124 digs on the season, and early against the Cardinals (1-5) she hit the floor for her 1,000th career dig in the white libero jersey. Troutman called a timeout as the Beckman fans gave her a standing ovation.
“I knew it was coming up pretty soon, but I was shocked and confused when he called a timeout,” Hogan said. “But, I’m so excited. I’ve worked hard for this. It means a lot.
“We’re a bunch of motivated seniors. That early exit really motivated us. We want to get to that state championship game and play at that high level. The motivation within our senior group really carries down.”