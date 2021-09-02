G. Wyatt Schultz’s dedication was obvious.
Wrestling wasn’t just a hobby for him. It was a lifelong passion, and he was determined to keep the sport on the move.
The sport came to a stop last week when news broke that Schultz — the founder and longtime publisher of “The Predicament,” an Iowa-centered print and digital publication dedicated to all things wrestling — had died on Aug. 21 at the age of 68 after a battle with COVID-19.
Schultz, who continued printing The Predicament until recent years despite rising costs, was a staple in the Iowa wrestling community. If there was a big match or tournament happening, Schultz was there with a smile on his face.
“No matter what wrestling place you were at, it always seemed like he popped up with his camera and his enthusiasm for the sport, his love for the sport,” said former Western Dubuque coach and The Predicament contributor Tom Danner. “He loved any wrestler, anybody who worked hard, he appreciated them. When you were in his presence, he always made it like you were his best friend. He appreciated everybody. He had a passion for wrestling, but he had a passion for people, too.”
Dubuque Hempstead assistant coach Brett Haas was only about a year removed from his appearance in the Iowa state wrestling tournament when he hooked up with Schultz and began contributing to the newspaper.
Looking for a way to get closer to the sport he loved, Haas helped Schultz cover four junior national tournaments in Fargo, N.D.
“He’s the standard,” Haas said. “Just the sense where, it was never about him. And I got to know that right away where, he wasn’t after getting the most clicks or getting the most followers or whatever it is. We live in such a social media world, and that was never really what it was about for him.
“I don’t know that he cared so much about the brand of The Predicament growing as much as he did the athletes and coaches and pretty much everyone that was involved with wrestling. That was really what his goal was. His tag line was always ‘Let’s keep wrestling on the move,’ and he’s as good as I’ve ever known. In the state of Iowa and nationwide, he did so many awesome things for the sport and we’re greatly going to miss him.”
Schultz took it upon himself and his team to publish rankings several times per season and they became the de facto rankings for the state. The Telegraph Herald has consistently used The Predicament’s rankings.
“Even if he wasn’t physically at a wrestling meet, he was there emotionally and mentally because he was the guy who did the rankings. That was The Predicament, the real rankings,” Danner said. “Everybody talked about the rankings, it was in everybody’s articles and everybody’s conversations about wrestling. He carried that on and he did a great job. He had a lot of people helping him, but that was Wyatt. And he knew everybody. It was amazing how he could know so many youth and college wrestlers — and keep them straight.
“The greatest thing about Wyatt is he respected everybody,” Danner said. “He had great respect for everybody whether you were 33-0 or 0-33. He had a great respect for all. And as a result, everybody had a great respect for him.”
And now, the wrestling community in Iowa is grieving the loss of one of its greatest advocates.