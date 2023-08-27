dcx-09152021-spt-bhs-cc-aIMG_0623.jpg
Beckman Catholic’s Julia Mertz finished 10th at the Iowa Class 2A state cross country meet last season.

 Todd Hunt • Woodward Communications

The Dyersville Beckman Catholic girls cross country program has been on an upward trajectory for a few years now, and this could be the year they come home from the state meet in Fort Dodge with a trophy.

The Trailblazers narrowly missed the hardware by finishing fourth in Class 2A last year but will drop down to Class 1A this year with a loaded returning roster. That includes seniors Julia Mertz and Maria Kruse, who share the school record for best finish in a state meet. Kruse took 10th as a freshman, and Mertz matched the mark last fall.

