The Dyersville Beckman Catholic girls cross country program has been on an upward trajectory for a few years now, and this could be the year they come home from the state meet in Fort Dodge with a trophy.
The Trailblazers narrowly missed the hardware by finishing fourth in Class 2A last year but will drop down to Class 1A this year with a loaded returning roster. That includes seniors Julia Mertz and Maria Kruse, who share the school record for best finish in a state meet. Kruse took 10th as a freshman, and Mertz matched the mark last fall.
Mertz enters the season ranked No. 5 by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches. Reiter is ranked 20th.
Here is a capsule look at area teams in the River Valley Conference:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Tyson Squiers (7th season)
Last season — The Trailblazers finished fourth in the RVC and fourth in the Iowa Class 2A state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state qualifiers — Julia Mertz (sr., 10th), Maria Kruse (sr., 54th), Madelyn Reiter (jr., 27th), Maria Dudzik (sr., 93rd).
Season outlook — Kruse is a three-time state qualifier who took 10th as a freshman, while Mertz, Reiter and Dudzik are two-time state qualifiers. Squiers said a key to this team’s success is the leadership of the seniors, who have been involved in the program since seventh grade and understand the expectations well enough to guide the younger runners.
CASCADE
Coach — Phil Kauder (3rd season)
Last season — The Cougars finished second in their Class 1A state qualifying meet and took 14th at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Season outlook — The Cougars graduated three runners from last year’s state team but have only four runners on the roster. Kelchen enters the season ranked No. 11 by the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (13th season)
Last season — The Comets finished fifth in an Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Iowa City Regina.
Season outlook — The Comets roster includes just seven runners, so team depth will be lacking. Grace Hingtgen and Braet have been varsity runners since their freshman season and will be called upon to lead a relatively young squad.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Devin Hardin (2nd season)
Last season — The Cardinals posted an incomplete score at the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Washington, Iowa.
Returning letterwinners — Ali Simmons (sr.), Izzy Hardin (soph.)
Season outlook — The Cardinals will lean on Simmons, who finished 43rd at the Class 3A state qualifying meet last fall.