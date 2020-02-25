The WIAA girls basketball postseason begins tonight as area teams strive to qualify for the Wisconsin state tournament, held March 12-14 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
All regional openers will be played tonight, with semifinal contests on Friday and regional finals on Saturday. Regional champions advance to the sectional semifinals on Thursday, March 5, with sectional championship games contested on Saturday, March 7.
Here is a capsule look at regional brackets featuring area teams:
DIVISION 3
Region A schedule — Wisconsin Dells (13-7) at Lodi (13-8), Viroqua (3-18) at Edgewood (14-8); Wisconsin Dells/Lodi winner at Platteville (21-0), Viroqua/Edgewood winner at Dodgeville (14-8); Winners meet in regional final
Outlook — After three straight seasons of coming up short of the state tournament in sectionals, the top-ranked Hillmen are as primed as ever to reach the Wisconsin state tournament for just the second time in program history. The first and only time was in 1984, when Platteville struck gold by winning the Division B championship over Ashland and led by coach Clay Shaffer. This year’s Hillmen squad is led by a bevy of senior talent, as Bradley University commit Sami Martin averages 17.8 points and 11 rebounds per contest, while Josie Nies adds 14.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. Becca Hoyer chips in 11.3 points per game. However, no one said it would be easy, as while the Hillmen are the clear favorite to come out of this regional, Prairie du Chien could give them trouble in the sectional semifinals before the real test comes in the final, where defending two-time state champion Marshall awaits. Marshall beat Platteville in the sectional final last season and will be looking to do it again, or the Hillmen could get their revenge en route to Green Bay.
Region B schedule — River Valley (3-19) at Westby (17-5), Richland Center (7-15) at Brodhead (15-7); River Valley/Westby winner at Prairie du Chien (16-6), Richland Center/Brodhead winner at Evansville (18-4); Winners meet in regional final
Outlook — Prairie du Chien is led by sharpshooting guard Lily Krahn, who averages 20.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. Macey Banasik adds 11.2 points per contest and the Blackhawks will likely see a showdown with Evansville in the regional final, with the winner seemingly having to contend with top-ranked Platteville in the sectional semifinals.
DIVISION 4
Region A schedule — Wisconsin Heights (9-13) at Darlington (11-10), Boscobel (4-18) at Belleville (13-9); Wisconsin Heights/Darlington winner at La Crosse Aquinas (20-1), Boscobel/Belleville winner at Onalaska Luther (17-5); Winners meet in regional final
Outlook — The Redbirds have played tough all season behind Allison Thompson’s 10.7 points per game, but Darlington will have to battle past Wisconsin Heights before needing a huge upset over No. 1-ranked Aquinas in the semifinals to continue its season.
Region B schedule — Brookwood (5-14) at New Glarus (12-10), Fennimore (11-11) at Lancaster (11-11); Brookwood/New Glarus winner at Cuba City (17-5), Fennimore/Lancaster winner at Mineral Point (19-3); Winners meet in regional final
Outlook — While the winner of the Fennimore/Lancaster game could give Mineral Point some trouble, this regional appears set to once again come down to SWAL rivals Cuba City and the Pointers. The teams split the regular-season league title and the rubber match could arrive in the regional final. Kiera Holzemer averages 11.3 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Cubans, and Bailey Lutes adds 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds. The Pointers are fronted by Nicole Johnson’s 14 points and 10 rebounds per contest.
DIVISION 5
Region A schedule — Benton (0-21) at Black Hawk (19-0), Cambria-Friesland (8-14) at Barneveld (8-14), Southwestern (4-18) at Argyle (13-8), Pecatonica (7-14) at Randolph (18-4); Benton/Black Hawk winner vs. Cambria-Friesland/Barneveld winner, Southwestern/Argyle winner vs. Pecatonica/Randolph winner; Winners meet in regional final
Outlook — Abby Budden powers Southwestern with 11.2 points and eight rebounds per game, but the Wildcats — like everyone else in this regional — are the underdog compared to top-ranked and defending state champion Black Hawk.
Region B schedule — Juda (3-16) at Shullsburg (18-4), Monticello (9-12) at Albany (15-6), Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose (11-10) at Rio (9-13), Madison Country Day (0-21) at Fall River (21-1); Juda/Shullsburg winner vs. Monticello/Albany winner, Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose/Rio winner vs. Madison Country Day/Fall River winner; Winners meet in regional final
Outlook — The No. 10-ranked Miners have had a great season behind Layla Alt (12.3 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and Anna Wiegel (10.6 ppg), but drew a tough regional bracket. Shullsburg will likely clash with No. 4 Fall River in the regional title game, and if the Miners survive that one would have to face the buzz saw that is Black Hawk in the sectional semifinal.
Region C schedule — North Crawford (0-20) at River Ridge (20-2), Seneca (9-11) at Iowa-Grant (9-13), DeSoto (7-13) at Potosi/Cassville (12-8), Ithaca (8-13) at Hillsboro (11-10); North Crawford/River Ridge winner vs. Seneca/Iowa-Grant winner, DeSoto/Potosi/Cassville winner vs. Ithaca/Hillsboro winner; Winners meet in regional final
Outlook — Every team in this regional is looking up at No. 6-ranked River Ridge, another program that’s quite familiar with winning regional titles but is looking for that break through to state. If it happens it will be behind the electric Skylar White, who averages 19.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Potosi/Cassville will try to play spoiler behind Anna Kartman (14.3 ppg) and Lily Post (13.5 ppg). The toughest test in the Timberwolves’ way could be No. 3-ranked Bangor in the sectional final.
Region D schedule — Wonewoc Center (5-16) at Kickapoo (14-6), Belmont (7-14) at Highland (12-9), La Farge/Youth Initiative (9-13) at Riverdale (9-12), Weston (5-14) at Wauzeka-Steuben (18-4); Wonewoc Center/Kickapoo winner vs. Belmont/Highland winner, La Farge/Youth Initiative/Riverdale winner vs. Weston/Wauzeka-Steuben winner; Winners meet in regional final
Outlook — Ashley Freeman leads Belmont with a scoring average of 10 points per game, but the Braves will have an uphill battle on the road throughout this regional bracket.